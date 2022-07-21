New adidas x Gucci Styles Have Landed, Here's What to Cop

Still Here — the New York-based label growing coffee beans using cotton waste — has unveiled its Fall/Winter 2022 collection lookbook. The range takes inspiration from ’90s NYC, boasting seasonless wardrobe staples in a neutral palette. Jeans are offered in relaxed silhouettes and are paired with cozy cardigans and jackets for the cooler weather. Standouts include wool jackets, as well as vegan leather shearling pieces in tan beige, while button details take over “shackets.” In the denim category, the brand debuts its new Skater Jean, which is a ’90s-style mid-rise style with elongated back pockets. A pop of red is seen on knit sweaters and scarves, while stitched “SH” branding is found on accessories such as socks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO