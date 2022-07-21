New adidas x Gucci Styles Have Landed, Here's What to Cop

MARQUES ‘ALMEIDA presented its Fall/Winter 2022 runway show through a digital experience that transported viewers to the Portuguese coastline. With the sun-drenched horizon as its backdrop, models used the ocean as a catwalk to display the brand’s eclectic FW22 styles, rooted in a rebellious sensibility. Comprised of a vivid color palette of black, purple, pink and orange, the collection sees bold black stripes adorn floor-length dresses and patchwork prints take over draping fabrics. Juxtaposing the natural background, the collection boasts oversized peplum silhouettes, frayed denim details and garish prints.
