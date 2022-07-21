Zac Brown Band holding two shows in Michigan in July

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - What is summer without some fun at the fair?!. The 2022 Eastern Michigan State Fair runs July 26 - July 30 in Imlay City. There will be free admission for veterans on Thursday, July 28th. You will need valid proof of service.
FLINT, Mich. - A local photographer has found a new home for her business after moving due to the condemned Patterson Building. Leni Kei Photography held its grand opening Saturday in Flint. Leni Kei Photography's new full fledge photography studio is just across the street from what used to be...
FLINT, Mich. - Students in the Flint area are "tapping" into their dancing skills this week. Tapology is holding their Summer Tap Intensive July 25-29. The community was able to sign up for classes ranging from beginner to advanced. Tapology has been in existence for more than 20 years. Students...
LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is asking for the public’s help by being on the lookout for spotted lanternfly, an invasive insect with the potential to seriously affect Michigan’s agriculture and natural resources. This insect feeds on more than 70 different...
FLINT, Mich. - Some Flint residents are calling on the State to do more research to determine if the Flint Water crisis is a direct cause of increased cancer in the city. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did two studies, both showing in some cases, there were higher than expected cases of cancer in Flint than in Genesee County and in the State of Michigan.
A local organization says last month's chemical spill in the Flint River is impacting their upcoming annual big event. The State Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy says the investigation into the spill is ongoing as they still are finding the substance in the water. Because the Flint River...
BROOKLYN, Mich. - Cambridge Township Police Department Chief Jeff Paterson tells Mid-Michigan NOW that his department is investigating the death of a man at the Faster Horses Festival. A 911 call was made around 9:15 a.m. on Monday morning saying the man was unresponsive. When police arrived on scene, the...
MUSKEGON, Mich. — UPDATE: News Channel 3 has confirmed with authorities that recovery crews have found the body of a 19 year old from Ohio in Lake Michigan. Police said he drowned in Muskegon County. They recovered his body around 10:30am Monday, according to a captain with the Muskegon Police Department.
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,672,312 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,428. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,653 new cases and 137 deaths on July 26. The average daily...
FLINT, Mich. - It seems like just yesterday your kids got out of school for the summer, but it's already time to start thinking about going back. If you need school supplies for your kids, freebies are available at the Flint Farmers' Market. Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WRGT) — Residents across Central Ohio experienced damage from strong winds, rain and a confirmed tornado that passed through the state over the weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday's storm brought a tornado to Miami County, north of Dayton. Officials surveyed the county on Sunday and said a tornado traveled west of Troy and ended south southeast of the city.
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been injured after the small plane they were in crashed in southeastern Michigan. The plane went down shortly after taking off about 3 p.m. Sunday from Ray Community Airport in Ray Township, north of Detroit. It reached a height of about...
MICHIGAN - There are tens of thousands of Consumer Energy customers without power across the state, thousands of them are in Mid-Michigan. The majority of the power outages are in West Michigan. This comes after winds topped 60 mph and thunderstorms swept across Michigan overnight and Sunday morning. According to...
DETROIT, Mich. - Police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc. The body of Jacob Hills was found with gunshot wounds in a Detroit apartment complex basement early Monday morning. Police believe he was in the Detroit area for a party. Detroit Police...
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Wayne County Sheriff's Office learned that Officer Loren Courts, who recently was killed in the line of duty was trying to save to buy a car for his son on his 16th birthday. Sheriff Raphael Washington set a team into motion to find a dealership...
LANSING, Mich. — The receipts are in, and ahead of a contentious primary election, Republican candidates for Michigan governor have hauled in about $10.7 million in the most recent fundraising cycle. The nearly $11 million at Republicans' disposal is split between the five remaining candidates in the race. “Because...
FLINT, Mich. - Communities First, Inc. hosted a ground-breaking for the Grand on University, a new housing development in Flint. The 48-unit mixed-income development located at 422 W. University Ave. will provide housing for Flint families. The development will feature 43 affordable units and 5 market rate units. The complex...
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Tyrone Township Historical Society hosted its first annual Pioneer Day Saturday. The event included a car and tractor show, a beard and mustache contest, music, crafts, and vendors. New links: National Federation of Blind Flint Chapter held meet- and-greet event in Flint. People in attendance...
FLINT, Mich. - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy announced that the City of Flint’s water system successfully maintained compliance with the state’s Lead and Copper Rule, but that the latest testing result is higher than the previous 6-month period result. EGLE says even with...
