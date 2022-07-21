Zac Brown Band holding two shows in Michigan in July

FLINT, Mich. - Some Flint residents are calling on the State to do more research to determine if the Flint Water crisis is a direct cause of increased cancer in the city. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did two studies, both showing in some cases, there were higher than expected cases of cancer in Flint than in Genesee County and in the State of Michigan.

FLINT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO