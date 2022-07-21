ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Zac Brown Band holding two shows in Michigan in July

By Mid-Michigan NOW
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe multi-platinum, Grammy award winning Zac Brown Band will be in Michigan this...

2022 Eastern Michigan State Fair runs July 26 - July 30

IMLAY CITY, Mich. - What is summer without some fun at the fair?!. The 2022 Eastern Michigan State Fair runs July 26 - July 30 in Imlay City. There will be free admission for veterans on Thursday, July 28th. You will need valid proof of service.
IMLAY CITY, MI
PHOTOS: Grand opening held for local photographer in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - A local photographer has found a new home for her business after moving due to the condemned Patterson Building. Leni Kei Photography held its grand opening Saturday in Flint. Leni Kei Photography's new full fledge photography studio is just across the street from what used to be...
FLINT, MI
Flint seeing "higher than expected cases of cancer," according to MDHHS

FLINT, Mich. - Some Flint residents are calling on the State to do more research to determine if the Flint Water crisis is a direct cause of increased cancer in the city. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services did two studies, both showing in some cases, there were higher than expected cases of cancer in Flint than in Genesee County and in the State of Michigan.
FLINT, MI
Missing Ohio man found in Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — UPDATE: News Channel 3 has confirmed with authorities that recovery crews have found the body of a 19 year old from Ohio in Lake Michigan. Police said he drowned in Muskegon County. They recovered his body around 10:30am Monday, according to a captain with the Muskegon Police Department.
MUSKEGON, MI
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID -19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,672,312 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,428. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,653 new cases and 137 deaths on July 26. The average daily...
MICHIGAN STATE
Back to School Bash offers free school supplies at Flint Farmers' Market

FLINT, Mich. - It seems like just yesterday your kids got out of school for the summer, but it's already time to start thinking about going back. If you need school supplies for your kids, freebies are available at the Flint Farmers' Market. Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss...
FLINT, MI
Storm cleanup underway after tornado touches down in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX/WRGT) — Residents across Central Ohio experienced damage from strong winds, rain and a confirmed tornado that passed through the state over the weekend. The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday's storm brought a tornado to Miami County, north of Dayton. Officials surveyed the county on Sunday and said a tornado traveled west of Troy and ended south southeast of the city.
COLUMBUS, OH
Severe storms knock out power across Michigan

MICHIGAN - There are tens of thousands of Consumer Energy customers without power across the state, thousands of them are in Mid-Michigan. The majority of the power outages are in West Michigan. This comes after winds topped 60 mph and thunderstorms swept across Michigan overnight and Sunday morning. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Grand Blanc teen found dead with gunshot wounds in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. - Police have opened a murder investigation into the death of an 18-year-old from Grand Blanc. The body of Jacob Hills was found with gunshot wounds in a Detroit apartment complex basement early Monday morning. Police believe he was in the Detroit area for a party. Detroit Police...
DETROIT, MI
Groundbreaking held for new housing complex in Flint

FLINT, Mich. - Communities First, Inc. hosted a ground-breaking for the Grand on University, a new housing development in Flint. The 48-unit mixed-income development located at 422 W. University Ave. will provide housing for Flint families. The development will feature 43 affordable units and 5 market rate units. The complex...
FLINT, MI
Tyrone Township Historical Society held its first Pioneer Day

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Tyrone Township Historical Society hosted its first annual Pioneer Day Saturday. The event included a car and tractor show, a beard and mustache contest, music, crafts, and vendors. New links: National Federation of Blind Flint Chapter held meet- and-greet event in Flint. People in attendance...
TYRONE TOWNSHIP, MI

