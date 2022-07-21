ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Obama to Release Her Second Book, The Light We Carry, This Fall

By Bianca Betancourt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Obama has more to say. The former First Lady of the United States is set to release her second book, titled The Light We Carry, later this year. It serves as the official follow-up to her best-selling memoir, 2018's Becoming, which was one of the most successful releases that...

Michelle Obama announces second book: ‘a toolbox to stay centred’

A new book by former first lady Michelle Obama will offer readers “fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power”, according to her publisher. The Light We Carry, which will be published in November, is Obama’s second book, after her bestselling memoir Becoming, which was released in November 2018.
Is ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin’ Based on a True Story?

Children of the ’70s and ’80s grew up on V.C. Andrews’ creepy novels, most notably Flowers In The Attic, the 1979 book about a group of four siblings who are locked away in an attic in their grandparents’ home for years. The children’s own mother, Corinne, has locked them there because she plans to ask for her inheritance from her estranged father, Malcolm Foxworth, who won’t give her the money if he knows that she has had children. (Because… spoiler alert, Corinne’s husband was also her uncle, making her children the products of incest.) During the time while the children are locked away, the eldest two fall… in… love. The theme of incest in the books is like, THE BIG THING, in case you couldn’t guess, and millions of us read these bestsellers as pre-teens, rapt and like, wishing all the best for sibling sweethearts Chris and Cathy Dollanganger.
7 Ways the ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Movie Differs From the Book

If Delia Owens hadn’t written the global phenomenon “Where the Crawdads Sing,” theaters would look a little different this weekend. But Owens did write a novel that captures themes of nature, adolescence and a murder mystery all in one. Reese Witherspoon’s book club amplified the novel as one of its earlier monthly picks for readers, and her production company Hello Sunshine subsequently spearheaded the film adaptation.
Michelle Obama
The true story of George Michael’s complicated relationship with his mother

It has been over five years since the death of George Michael shocked the world. Michael died of natural causes related to heart disease and fatty liver when he was 53 years old on Christmas Day in 2016. The iconic singer was survived by his father and two sisters, one of whom passed exactly three years after her brother’s death in 2019. But two decades before his death, Michael experienced a series of losses which would change the course of his life from then on.
Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Hold Hands on Parisian Date Night

Newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are celebrating their honeymoon in Paris after surprising everyone by saying "I do" over the weekend. The two were spotted enjoying a date night yesterday in the French city, accompanied by their children. The blended family was pictured leaving a restaurant looking happy. Lopez...
Prince George Looks So Grown Up in a New Birthday Portrait Captured by Duchess Kate

Ahead of Prince George's ninth birthday tomorrow, Kensington Palace has released a new portrait of the little royal, captured by his mother, Duchess Kate. In the picture, George bears a striking resemblance to dad Prince William while smiling wide in a light blue collared shirt. The Duchess of Cambridge snapped the photo of George during a family holiday in the United Kingdom earlier this month.
When a Troubling Book Gets a Hollywood Makeover

In the best-selling 2018 novel Where the Crawdads Sing, the author Delia Owens describes the marshlands surrounding a fictional North Carolina town vividly and reverently. They’re a dangerous setting teeming with wildlife, and they toughen up their human inhabitants, including the young Kya. Abandoned by her family, Kya endures one “stinky-hot” day after the next alone, living in a shack with “greenish-black veins of mildew … in every crevice.”
Greta Garbo’s 1930s Mansion in Beverly Hills Just Listed for $12 Million

Click here to read the full article. Just a month after Greta Garbo’s New York City apartment listed for $7.25 million, another one of the actresses’ former homes has come onto the market.  Located in the prestigious Beverly Crest neighborhood, a hillside mansion where the Hollywood star once resided is now available for $12 million. The adobe-style home was custom built for Garbo in 1937 and completely transformed roughly 70 years later by current owner and interior designer Nicole Sassaman, reported the Los Angeles Times.   Listed by Compass, the trophy property spans 4,675 square feet and offers six bedrooms and six bathrooms, in...
Noah Cyrus Hits High Notes Singing in Vintage Ruffled Dress & Boots for Rolling Stone Concert

Click here to read the full article. Noah Cyrus recently met up with Rolling Stone to perform a collection of songs from her upcoming album, embracing an ethereal and breezy boho style for the garden performance. And the 22-year-old singer chose a vintage dress more than twice her age to channel that gorgeously airy feel. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone (@rollingstone) For the filmed performance, which was shared by Rolling Stone on Saturday, Cyrus wore a vintage 1970s Jean Varon dress sourced from Tab Vintage. The dress featured billowing white sleeves and a ruffled low-cut...
This Diamond Necklace Worn by Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton Is Now on Display at Buckingham Palace

First it was a Princess Diana painting, and now, there's a new royal artifact going on public display. On the official royal family Instagram account, they shared a slideshow of photos featuring Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton wearing the stunning Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace, which is now available to admire in person, thanks to a new exhibit at Buckingham Palace.
10 best books to read this summer: From bestselling sequels to historical novels

If you’re off on your summer holidays don’t forget to pack a novel or two in your suitcase – or, if space is tight, download them to your Kindle. Whether you’re sunning yourself on a faraway beach (yes, please) or enjoying a city break, July and August are the perfect months to settle back and read for hours on end without being disturbed by the pinging of emails.Stuck for ideas about what to choose? Don’t worry – there’s plenty of sparkling fiction on offer this summer. Whether you prefer gripping page-turners that keep you up all night or literary novels...
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Are "More in Love Than Ever"

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are making their relationship work despite their crazy-busy schedules. Per a source, though the comedian is currently filming a movie in Australia and the SKKN founder is filming her Hulu show in Los Angeles, their romance is thriving. "Kim and Pete's relationship is going better...
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume I: Book II, Chapter XXIV.

1. A collective idea is one Idea. Besides these complex ideas of several SINGLE substances, as of man, horse, gold, violet, apple, &c., the mind hath also complex COLLECTIVE ideas of substances; which I so call, because such ideas are made up of many particular substances considered together, as united into one idea, and which so joined; are looked on as one; v. g. the idea of such a collection of men as make an ARMY, though consisting of a great number of distinct substances, is as much one idea as the idea of a man: and the great collective idea of all bodies whatsoever, signified by the name WORLD, is as much one idea as the idea of any the least particle of matter in it; it sufficing to the unity of any idea, that it be considered as one representation or picture, though made up of ever so many particulars.
Jennifer Lopez Is a Vision in Head-to-Toe Florals on Paris Honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed the glam side of their honeymoon fashion. The newlyweds were seen heading out for a night on the town Saturday evening, outside of the Hôtel de Crillon in Paris. In the pics, the pair look loved up as ever as they make their way to an unknown event, holding hands as they make their way through the crowd.
Jane Austen's Books Include Some Deeply Underrated Classics

The Netflix adaptation of "Persuasion" is bringing one of Jane Austen's less-adapted novels to the screen for the first time as a feature-length film. Whether you're a longtime fan of Austen's romantic stories or you're just joining the party now, it feels like the perfect time to dive into her classic books.
Bella Hadid Just Made Hair Rollers Look Like a Hot Accessory

13 Times Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Support for Each Other Was Next-Level. Is there anything that doesn't look stylish on Bella Hadid?. The supermodel known for her edgy, often vintage-inspired street style stepped out today sporting one of her most unconventional accessories yet: hair rollers. Hadid was seen walking...
