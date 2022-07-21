ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Brat & Judy’ Preview: Judy Wants Da Brat To Experience Pregnancy & Carry Their Child

By Avery Thompson
 3 days ago

Da Brat and Judy are spending time working out together and trying to get in shape. “My body works better when I’m eating right and working out. My baby can just eat right and lose weight,” Brat admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Brat Loves Judy.

Brat wants Judy to be her “accountability partner” in future workouts. Brat worries about how she’ll make time for working out every day. Judy asks Brat what she needs her for since Brat seems to be dedicated all on her own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jCKTf_0gnnSszX00
Da Brat wants to dedicate herself to a fitness journey. (WE tv)

Brat reveals to Judy that she doesn’t like herself when she looks in the mirror. She doesn’t like that feeling. “I need to kind of like not just look a certain way for the world but feel a certain way to myself when I put my clothes on,” Brat says.

Brat points out that Judy motivates her in every other way, so why not this? “And you should lose a little bit too, right? You always say it. So maybe you can incorporate working out…” Brat brings up that they don’t know which one of them is going to carry their child, so they need to both be prepared. Judy hopes that Brat is the one who ends up carrying their baby.

“Ideally, I feel like I can get myself to a point to be mentally and physically prepared to carry if Brat can’t, but I really wanted her to be able to experience it,” Judy says. “So I think the journey, if I was the one to carry, wouldn’t be as sentimental for her because she would bond with the baby inside of her. She would get the first kick, the first feel, the first butterfly flutter. Ideally, I would want it to be her, but if it can’t we’re gonna make it happen either way it goes.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wPz3P_0gnnSszX00
Judy wants Da Brat to carry their child. (WE tv)

The synopsis for the July 21 synopsis reads: “Brat and Judy struggle through their weight loss journey and Brat prepares for motherhood through unconventional means. Brat fears news of her fertility prospects. Meanwhile, Judy pushes her way into Brat’s music career.” Brat Loves Judy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on WE tv.

Comments / 37

cap 2
1d ago

Please for once let's have a story about something positive that our kid's can benefit from. The devil is working overtime.

Reply(4)
27
kevin berry
1d ago

Brats the guy in the relationship,she shouldn’t be the one carrying the baby. How about both of them carry one and they both can experience it lol

Reply(2)
6
Robyn Belinskey
1d ago

good luck with that! Men cannot have babies let's get that straight right now..

Reply(1)
6
