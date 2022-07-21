ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best images from Auburn's media day appearance

 3 days ago
On Thursday it was Auburn’s turn to take to the podium and discuss the upcoming season. Head coach Bryan Harsin was joined by running back Tank Bigsby, tight end John Samuel Shenker, and edge defender Derick Hall.

The Tigers are preparing for a season of retribution in year two of the Harsin era. After finishing 6-7 after losing five-straight games, the 2022 season will give them a chance to build a solid foundation. It will likely fall on the shoulders of Zach Calzada and the offense. The defense seems like the strongest unit at this point in time. As the offense goes, likely so will the team.

Check out these images from the SEC media session on Thursday:

