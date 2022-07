It is hard for me to think that anyone “of a certain age” alive today can hold to the same religious beliefs that they did decades ago, given the vast amount of new archeological, historical, and linguistic evidence that has surfaced in recent years. This would seem to affect all ancient world faiths. Can you give any examples of such discoveries or developments that may have led you to look at things in a different way?

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO