Just before 12:15 on Sunday, July 17, Fairfax County Police officers responded to the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield for a report of a stabbing. When they got there, they found Evelin Molina in a bedroom upstairs, deceased with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. A knife believed to have been used in the stabbing was found in the bedroom.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO