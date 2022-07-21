Beat the Heat at the Top Swimming Spots in Utah

Effective: 2022-07-22 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Tooele; Utah; Wasatch; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Weber County in northern Utah Northwestern Wasatch County in northern Utah Salt Lake County in northern Utah Davis County in northern Utah Southwestern Morgan County in northern Utah Southwestern Summit County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 615 PM MDT * At 525 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to near Cedar Fort, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Heber City, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi and Draper. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 257 and 336. Interstate 84 between mile markers 85 and 109. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 93 and 154. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

DAVIS COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO