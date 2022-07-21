ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Beat the Heat at the Top Swimming Spots in Utah

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile summer in Utah is generally a wonderful time of sunshine, mountain air and endless trails, the dog days can tend to get relentlessly hot, dry and dusty. In addition to creating volatile wildfire conditions, the weather can leave your whole body feeling a bit parched and in need of a...

ABC4

A weekend of heat and storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we begin our holiday weekend we face the hottest day of this heat cycle. Temperatures will be in the triple digits across most of Utah, and those that don’t make will be in the upper 90s. As part of this heat southern Utah will be facing an Excessive Heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
S. F. Mori

Handel's Ice Cream Is A Place For Premium Ice Cream

Handel's Ice Cream Store in Woods Cross(Image is author's) It was the summer of 1945, and it was hot. Alice Handel started serving ice cream from her husband's gas station. She founded Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Youngtown, Ohio. She used old fashioned recipes and fresh fruit picked from her own backyard.
WOODS CROSS, UT
Utah weather: Salt Lake, Davis, Utah counties getting more wind

SALT LAKE CITY — If you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres this month, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt Lake's dry lakebed raining down on the Wasatch Front.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

Comparing Utah's current temperatures to 50 years ago

July is on track to be the hottest month on record for Salt Lake City by a wide margin — and the previous record holder was one year ago. Comparing average July temperatures over the past 10 years with the temperatures in 1937-1946, we found Salt Lake City is six degrees warmer in July on average — going from 77 to 83 degrees.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Avian flu investigation leads to raid on West Valley City home

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, July 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A phalanx of officers and officials descended on a West Valley City home suspected of housing birds infected with avian flu Friday. Armed with search warrants from a long-term investigation lead by the state Division of Wildlife Resources, a...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
KSL Greenhouse: How does heat impact vegetables?

SALT LAKE CITY – The heat has been no joke so far this summer. The sun is great for many plants, but the heat is another story. In the latest KSL Greenhouse Show, hosts Maria Shilaos and Taun Beddes are joined by horticulturist Sheriden Hansen to learn how the heat is impacting our vegetables.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
COVID-19 cases rise throughout Utah due to new BA.5 Omicron Variant

COVID-19 cases are rising once again throughout Utah due to the BA.5 Omicron Variant, which health experts say is the most transmissible strain of Coronavirus yet. As of July 21, the Utah Department of Health confirmed the state of Utah has officially reached one million reported COVID-19 cases. Dr. Eddie...
UTAH STATE
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Morgan, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch, Weber by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Morgan; Salt Lake; Summit; Tooele; Utah; Wasatch; Weber The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Weber County in northern Utah Northwestern Wasatch County in northern Utah Salt Lake County in northern Utah Davis County in northern Utah Southwestern Morgan County in northern Utah Southwestern Summit County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Northeastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 615 PM MDT * At 525 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Great Salt Lake South of the Causeway to near Cedar Fort, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Provo, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Murray, Bountiful, Tooele, Farmington, Park City, Morgan, Hill Air Force Base, Heber City, West Jordan, Orem, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi and Draper. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 257 and 336. Interstate 84 between mile markers 85 and 109. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 93 and 154. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

Utah cookie store burglarized while dealing with lawsuit

MIDVALE, Utah — Less than a day after speaking to FOX 13 News about legal troubles due to a lawsuit from the company Crumbl, one of Crave Cookies' stores was broken into. The grand opening of Crave’s new store in Draper was held Saturday. But just a few miles away, one of its existing locations was burglarized early in the morning.
DRAPER, UT
Erda microbust caught on camera

ERDA, Utah — A microburst in Erda, Utah, sent more than dirt flying Friday afternoon. The wind toppled a shed, sent a trampoline flying, and even caused a house under construction to cave in. Erda resident, Karlie Wilson, told KSL the furniture from her yard was carried “at least...
ERDA, UT
Storms hinder search for race volunteer now missing for a week

For the second day in a row, thunderstorms interrupted search efforts Saturday for a 22-year-old Salt Lake City man who was last seen a week ago after volunteering as a courseworker for a 100-mile endurance race in Colorado's high country. Daniel Lamthach was last seen as he departed one of...
COLORADO STATE
Paddleboarder drowns at Rockport State Park

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — On July 21, just before 11:00 p.m., Summit County Utah Search and Rescue located the body of 39-year-old Taylorsville resident Matthew Britton. Britton had been out paddle boarding at Rockport State Park with his dog earlier in the day when he and his dog fell off the paddle board. Several people witnessed the incident, and while the dog was wearing a life jacket, Britton was not. The dog made it safely to shore while Britton was unaccounted for, triggering a multi-agency search effort.
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Man detained after driving through Days of ′47 Day parade in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah man was detained after he drove around a barrier and into the Days of ‘47 parade route in Salt Lake City, authorities said. The man was seen driving in a white sedan behind one of the floats in the downtown parade, KUTV reported. As hundreds of spectators watched, two officers from the Salt Lake City Police Department chased after the motorist and began talking to him through his open window, according to the television station.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

