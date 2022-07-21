Traffic and Parking Board Meeting – July 25

The Traffic and Parking Board will hold its next public hearing on July 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. Docket materials have been posted for the upcoming meeting.

This Traffic and Parking Board meeting is being held in person at the City Hall Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall (301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) as well as electronically. To attend this meeting electronically, participants must register in advance: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5SWoWP_2SHC0JAlSuJhLDw

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Public comments will be received at the meeting or can be sent via email to Alex.Block@alexandriava.gov.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact geralyn.taylor@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.4084, Virginia Relay 711.

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3795.