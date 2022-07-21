ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, VA

Traffic and Parking Board Meeting – July 25

Alexandria, Virginia
 3 days ago

The Traffic and Parking Board will hold its next public hearing on July 25, 2022, at 7 p.m. Docket materials have been posted for the upcoming meeting.

This Traffic and Parking Board meeting is being held in person at the City Hall Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall (301 King Street, Alexandria, Virginia, 22314) as well as electronically. To attend this meeting electronically, participants must register in advance: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5SWoWP_2SHC0JAlSuJhLDw

After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

Public comments will be received at the meeting or can be sent via email to Alex.Block@alexandriava.gov.

For reasonable disability accommodation, contact geralyn.taylor@alexandriava.gov or call 703.746.4084, Virginia Relay 711.

# # #

This news release is available at alexandriava.gov/go/3795.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Alexandria, VA
Traffic
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Traffic
Local
Virginia Government
Alexandria, VA
Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy