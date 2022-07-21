VFD Encourages Safety Around The Water

Ms. Hazel Meeks Wynn, age 87, of Lyons, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of Oak Park, growing up there, later moving to Vidalia, then moving to Lyons where she lived most of her life. She was a 1953 graduate of Vidalia High School. She worked with Teddy Kavakos at City Pharmacy in Lyons for twenty years, and later retired as a paraprofessional from the Toombs County School System after many years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard and was a member of First Baptist Church of Lyons, where she sang in the choir. She is preceded in death by her husband, Toby Wynn; parents, Theo Meeks and Valeria Dorsey Meeks; one brother, Hugh Meeks; and three sisters, Ellen Culpepper, Betty Riner and Rebecca Meeks.

LYONS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO