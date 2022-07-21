ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

VFD Encourages Safety Around The Water

By Jeff Raiford
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVidalia Fire Chief Brian Sikes urges everyone...

Grice Connect

Bulloch County Fire Department holds graduation for ten new firefighters

The Bulloch County Fire Department held a graduation ceremony for its Recruit Classes 22-1 and 22-2 on Saturday, July 23, at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds. Recruit Class 22-1 included six men who will now join the Bulloch County Fire Department as volunteer firefighters: Oskar Cerpovicz, Alexander Coghlan, Chandler Cowart, Connor DiNitto, Walt Jeffers, and Jeremy Kinsey.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Toombs County Schools Talk Safety

(Clockwise): Kathy Hilt, RadioJones; Deborah Clark, The Advance; Marissa Morris, TCHS Principal; TJ Mercer, TCMS Principal; Reggie Roberts, LPS Assistant Principal; Rhonda Stone, LUES Principal; Destiny Levant, TCES Principal; and Superintendent Barry Waller. The beginning of a new school year is just a couple of weeks away, and the Toombs...
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Clear bookbags part of new rules at Evans County schools

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Evans County students are gearing up for the first day of school on Aug. 2. But with security top of mind, students can expect some changes that school leaders say will keep them safe. As Evans County schools prepare to welcome students back, it’s what...
EVANS COUNTY, GA
Vidalia, GA
Government
City
Vidalia, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Memorial Health Meadows Hospital Donates to United Way of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler Counties

Vidalia, GA (July 22, 2022) – Memorial Health Meadows Hospital recently presented a check of $30,000 to United Way of Toombs, Montgomery and Wheeler Counties. This donation will provide much needed financial support to help the 19 local United Way agencies. These agencies provide emergency services, special education, youth development, senior care and health services for individuals and families in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
Tattnall County: A new campus for everyone

TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — Monday, August 1st, over 1,600 students will enter their new school. Tattnall North and South Elementary schools broke ground on their new campuses in 2015, and it is almost time for the bell to ring. The identical campuses are modernized facilities with gymnasiums, larger classrooms,...
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
Nine Statesboro firefighters honored at promotion ceremony

The Statesboro Fire Department (SFD) honored nine of their own Friday evening by recognizing a string of recent promotions among their ranks. Originally scheduled for June and postponed due to COVID-19, the ceremony featured firefighters — decked out in their Class A uniforms — being pinned with new insignia by close friends and family members.
STATESBORO, GA
Benji Johnson Named EGRMC Employee of the Month

East Georgia Regional Medical Center announced this week that Benji Johnson was named Employee of the Month for May:. Congratulations to our EGRMC May 2022 Employee of the Month, Physician/Clinical Informaticist Benji Johnson. Benji was nominated by several co-workers for his fantastic attitude, professional appearance, dedication and commitment to providing...
STATESBORO, GA
New K9 officer for the Statesboro Police Department

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The retirement of a police dog in Statesboro garnered huge reaction on social media. Statesboro police welcome a new K9 this week. Coworkers of Statesboro PD’s newest officer say she has been shoes to fill, or paw prints to fill at least. K9 Harley reported for duty this week to the department.
STATESBORO, GA
State Jurors Need Not Appear

Toombs County Clerk of Nancy Pittman said Friday morning that Toombs County State Court jurors who were to report for duty on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, do NOT need to appear. All cases have been settled and/or continued.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Statesboro Police investigating shooting at The Hudson Apartments

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Police Department is investigating after a woman was grazed by gunfire Saturday night. Police say they responded to The Hudson Apartments on Highway 301 South a little after 1 a.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman that had been...
STATESBORO, GA
Politics
Breaking News: 3-Dead, 1 Injured in Multi vehicle accident in Claxton

Tyler Mayes of the Anderson County Sheriff’s department sent this announcement about the accident. Our agency was dispatched to a two-vehicle wreck with injuries at the intersection of Edgemoor Road and Old Emory Road in the Claxton Community. Three individuals, in the same vehicle, were confirmed dead at the scene. One patient, in the other vehicle, was airlifted to UT Hospital and is in serious condition.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
Fire Claims Life of Toombs County Teen

A young man perished in a fire early Tuesday morning in Toombs County. According to Toombs County Fire Department Chief Johnny Moser, a fire call was dispatched at 1:50 a.m. The mobile home was near Toombs County Fire Department Station #4 so the firetruck and responders were able to get the structure within minutes. However, when they arrived, they found the mobile home 75 percent engulfed in flames.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
Georgia Southern University Army ROTC welcomes new professor

The Georgia Southern University Army ROTC program recently transitioned to new leadership under Lt. Col. Sean Hollars, who serves as the new Professor of Military Science. In his role, Hollars is responsible for leading the ROTC program and preparing cadets in the Eagle Battalion for a future in the Army. Read on to learn more about Hollars and his plans for his new role.
STATESBORO, GA
Ms. Hazel Meeks Wynn, Lyons

Ms. Hazel Meeks Wynn, age 87, of Lyons, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness. She was a native of Oak Park, growing up there, later moving to Vidalia, then moving to Lyons where she lived most of her life. She was a 1953 graduate of Vidalia High School. She worked with Teddy Kavakos at City Pharmacy in Lyons for twenty years, and later retired as a paraprofessional from the Toombs County School System after many years of service. She enjoyed working in her yard and was a member of First Baptist Church of Lyons, where she sang in the choir. She is preceded in death by her husband, Toby Wynn; parents, Theo Meeks and Valeria Dorsey Meeks; one brother, Hugh Meeks; and three sisters, Ellen Culpepper, Betty Riner and Rebecca Meeks.
LYONS, GA
Drug unit arrests four on meth charges

On July 13, the Coffee County Drug Unit arrested four individuals from Douglas on methamphetamine charges after officers found them in a residence where investigators reportedly discovered an ounce of the drug and four firearms. One of the individuals, Rebecca Reliford, had just been released from jail a week prior after she allegedly falsely accused her ex-boyfriend, Dustin Bowen, of stealing her vehicle. Bowen, who was also recently released from jail, was one of the individuals arrested on meth charges in the July 13 incident.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
Brawl breaks in jail after inmate sprays others with feces, urine

Four inmates were charged with aggravated assault following a physical altercation in the Coffee County Jail last month. According to copies of the arrest warrants, the fight broke out after a man incarcerated in the Coffee County Jail allegedly sprayed his urine and feces on multiple inmates. According to a...
COFFEE COUNTY, GA

