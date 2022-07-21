ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

Camp in Lido Beach honors Little Leaguer who died during game

By Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

Hundreds of people attended a ceremony on Long Island Thursday to honor 10-year-old boy who died during a Little League baseball game.

Lazar LaPenna's parents were on hand as a memorial plaque was unveiled at the Malibu Shore Club Stadium in the Town of Hempstead, which LaPenna attended for five summers.

LaPenna was playing in a championship game at Point Lookout Field in May
when he suffered a seizure and collapsed after running to first base.

His team, the Long Beach Little League Braves, won the minor league division championship later the same day, but the death dramatically impacted the community

"The last moment I saw was him standing on first, and he turned to me with a smile," father Gregg LaPenna said. "I looked at my scorebook to mark down the hit, and I heard his brother said, 'Lazar's having a seizure,' and I look down, he's laying down on first base. When I saw his face, I knew it wasn't another normal seizure."

Gregg LaPenna, who is also the coach of the team, said Lazar was diagnosed several years ago with epilepsy and was taking medication and being treated by doctors.

He said the family didn't allow Lazar to play any sports except baseball.

The night before he died, Lazar and his family celebrated his 10th birthday at a local restaurant.

"It's just so sad," LaPenna said.

Lazar was a huge Mets fan and loved playing baseball.

