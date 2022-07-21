ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas vote could allow ban, but abortion foes mum on plans

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A vote is looming in Kansas that could clear the way for the Legislature to more strictly regulate or ban abortion, but abortion opponents are hesitating...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

About 2,500 Boeing workers to strike after rejecting deal

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Roughly 2,500 Boeing workers are expected to go strike next month at three plants in the St. Louis area after they voted Sunday to reject a contract offer from the plane maker. The strike is planned to begin Aug.1 at Boeing manufacturing facilities in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Mascoutah, Illinois. The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 837 said workers want a “fair and equitable” contract. The company said it is disappointed workers rejected the deal that featured what it called competitive raises and a generous retirement package. Boeing will release its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
abc17news.com

Officials investigate worker’s death at Missouri theme park

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Federal labor officials are investigating the death of a worker at the Silver Dollar City theme park near Branson. A spokeswoman for the federal Department of Labor says the employee was hospitalized Wednesday with head injuries allegedly sustained during maintenance and testing of a roller coaster. The employee was pronounced dead on Thursday. The person’s name has not been released. The employee had worked at the park since 2017. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration opened an investigation into the incident on Friday.
BRANSON, MO
abc17news.com

Insider Blog: Rounds of much needed rain and storms expected this week

After an extremely warm week across Mid-Missouri and much of the country, we'll finally see a big pattern change next week with cooler temperatures and daily chances of much needed rain. High temperatures topped out in the triple digits Thursday through Sunday, with many areas still reaching the upper 90s...
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Health
Olathe, KS
Government
City
Olathe, KS
abc17news.com

Tracking one more day of heat before storms return Sunday afternoon

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and hot with lows falling into the upper 70s to around 80. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index between 103-106. Storms develop by late afternoon and could bring heavy rain and strong winds through sunset. EXTENDED: We'll stay quite...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy