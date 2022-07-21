ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Every Democrat and eight Republicans in the House vote to protect contraception

By Eric Garcia and Alex Woodward
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

The US House of Representatives passed a bill to protect access to contraception, following warnings from congressional Democrats that emboldened Republican state lawmakers and the US Supreme Court’s conservative majority could undermine constitutional rights to reproductive healthcare after striking down Roe v Wade .

The Right to Contraception Act affirms Americans’ right to contraceptive care – including oral birth control, intrauterine devices, or IUDs, and emergency contraception like the morning-after pill – as well as the right of physicians to provide them.

Only eight Republicans joined House Democrats in support with a vote of 228-195 on 21 July. GOP Reps Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Nancy Mace of South Carolina, Fred Upton of Michigan, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, John Katko of New York, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Maria Elvira Salazar of Florida and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio voted in support.

Half of the Republicans who voted for it – Mr Upton, Mr Kinzinger, Mr Katko and Mr Gonzale – are not seeking reelection, while Ms Cheney faces a tough primary in her home state after her repeated criticism of former president Donald Trump. Others like Mr Fitzpatrick and Ms Salazar represent districts that voted for President Joe Biden.

Ms Mace, who is a rape survivor, wore a jacket with labels that said “My state is banning EXCEPTIONS. Protect Contraception.”

South Carolina is currently debating legislation to ban nearly all abortions in the state without exceptions for rape and incest. Ms Mace recently won her primary against a challenger endorsed by former president Donald Trump.

After the Supreme Court revoked a constitutional right to abortion care in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization , Republican state lawmakers across the US enacted severe anti-abortion laws that were previously deemed unconstitutional, while conservative legal groups and right-wing Christian lobbyists – which have spent years challenging LGBT+ rights and reproductive healthcare measures – seek to grow their influence in state legislatures.

In a concurring opinion in the Dobbs case, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested that the court should “reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents” – including landmark cases involving contraception and marriage equality.

Without explicit federal protections, Democratic lawmakers fear that – like abortion – access to contraception and the recognition of same-sex marriages could depend only on protections within individual states.

“This bill could not be more important,” Democratic Rep Sara Jacobs of California told the House during debate. “For me and tens of millions of Americans, these threats from Justice Thomas and the Supreme Court to take away our contraception are not abstract.”

Ms Jacobs relayed the personal impacts of access to birth control as a teenager, as well as an IUD and Plan B.

“We should be talking about periods and birth control and the healthcare that millions of Americans need for their everyday lives,” she said. “The decision of how and when and if to grow a family are decisions that are personal and private and should never be decided by the Supreme Court or Congress.”

House Republicans criticised the bill for rushing to the floor for a vote and claimed that the legislation is a “Trojan horse for more abortions”, according to Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Washington who called the bill “Payouts for Planned Parenthood Act”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned Republican rhetoric surrounding the bill.

“Let’s be clear, punishing and controlling women for using birth control is just another plank in the Republicans’ extreme agenda for America,” she said.

She said GOP objections reflect a “dark desire” to control and punish Americans’ intimate decision-making.

“This is about servitude,” she said.

Democratic US Rep Judy Chu, who authored legislation to codify abortion rights, said “birth control is healthcare, plain and simple.”

Comments

Joe Mungo
4d ago

This is just another tactic to make people feel like they actually care about them. Contraceptives are not illegal, and most times can be obtained free through the health department. Just like the ridiculous bill that claimed same sex marriage and interracial marriage is being attacked. Don't buy into this propaganda.

Reply(23)
59
impeach Brandon fjb
4d ago

contraception has never been on the chopping block and never would have been on the shopping block this is just another Democrat political stunt just try to sway voters to vote Democrat

Reply(20)
71
Vonnee D
4d ago

EXCEPT. They added in the Day After Pill= abortion, we shall see whem the Senate gets it. ..... Should have used contraception all along and you wouldn't be needing nearly a Million abortions a year.

Reply(7)
21
The Independent

Democrats and Republicans in a virtual tie for control of the House in midterms, poll shows

A new poll shows that Democrats virtually eliminated Republicans’ lead in who Americans prefer to control Congress in the 2022 midterm election a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. A poll by Emerson College spoke to 1,078 registered voters between 19 July and 20 July and it had a margin of error of 2.9 percentage points. “Those who say abortion is the top issue facing the nation are more motivated to vote this November than any other issue group,” Spencer Kimball, executive director of polling for Emerson College, said in a statement. In the past month, the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Nevada court fights raise caution flags on green energy push

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Opposition from friends, not foes, is creating potential roadblocks to President Joe Biden’s green energy agenda on federal lands in the blue-leaning, Western swing state of Nevada. Two lithium mines and a geothermal power plant in the works in the biggest U.S. gold-mining state are under attack from conservationists, tribes and others who otherwise generally support Biden’s efforts to expedite the transition from fossil fuels to renewables. The conflicts put a spotlight on an emerging reality as the Biden administration tries to meet its goal of having the U.S. power grid run on clean energy by 2035. Renewable or not, the actual mining of the resources faces many of the same regulatory and environmental hurdles the government has encountered for decades when digging for coal or drilling for oil.
NEVADA STATE
MarketRealist

195 House Representatives Voted Against the Contraception Bill

In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade — and Justice Clarence Thomas’ comments on revisiting contraception and same-sex marriage rights — lawmakers are pushing to codify potentially at-risk legislation. U.S. House Representatives passed the Right to Contraception Act on Thursday, July 21, but a staggering 195 House Republicans voted against the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

Biden administration reverses Trump endangered species rule

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Federal regulators Wednesday canceled a policy adopted under former President Donald Trump that weakened their authority to identify lands and waters where declining animals and plants could receive government protection. The move was the latest by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service undoing changes...
POTUS
The Guardian

The rightwing supreme court has another target: Native American rights

In 1886, the supreme court in United States v Kagama described states as the “deadliest enemies” of Native nations. The case concerned criminal jurisdiction on Indian reservations, but it also recognized the role states, and their citizens, played in fueling Native conflict and dispossession. It was a rare occasion in which the court acknowledged it was making Indian law in the context of great violence and suffering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

The Independent

