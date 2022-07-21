Biden’s Covid diagnosis draws flood of reactions from leaders in DC and around the world

Reactions from US politicians poured in on Thursday after it was reported by the White House that President Joe Biden had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.

The well-wishes came in from both sides of the aisle as members of Congress were quick to wish the president a speedy recovery.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the House, a Democrat, was the first to issue a statement on-camera, doing so at her weekly press conference.

“I understand that the symptoms are light, I hope they continue to be so. That was my experience, and I hope that is the case for the president,“she said.

Adam Schiff, a Democrat on the January 6 committee, issued a statement on Twitter: “Wishing President Biden a speedy recovery from COVID-19. Glad to hear his case is mild - an important reminder about why being vaccinated and boosted can help keep everyone safe. Feel better soon, @POTUS!”

Republicans, usually quick to share their animosity towards the president, took a more congenial tone for the most part.

“I'm hoping he gets well soon and doesn't have any difficulty getting past it,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters.

Chuck Grassley, a GOP senator from Iowa, echoed those sentiments, tweeting: “I wish President Biden a quick recovery from covid & im praying for his good health & his service as president according to 1st Timothy 2:1-2”.

One Republican who was less than cordial about the issue was Rep Matt Gaetz, a controversial member of the House currently facing a sex trafficking investigation.

“Cancer yesterday. COVID today. Been a rough week for Biden,” he said in a tweet referring to a remark from the president a day earlier about is past diagnosis of skin cancer.

Mr Biden himself responded on Twitter a few hours after the diagnosis in a tweet thanking his various well-wishers and promising to keep busy while working in isolation.

“Folks, I'm doing great. Thanks for your concern. Just called Senator Casey, Congressman Cartwright, and Mayor Cognetti (and my Scranton cousins!) to send my regrets for missing our event today. Keeping busy!” he tweeted.

India’s Narendra Modi was among the first of Mr Biden’s fellows in the international community to extend his support. The prime minister tweeted around noon DC time, “My best wishes to @POTUS @JoeBiden for a quick recovery from COVID-19, and prayers for his good health.”