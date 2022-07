Facility enables 150 Richmond-area employees to continue supporting CMS, elevate customer missions with artificial intelligence. Empower AI (formerly NCI Information Systems), a leading provider of artificial intelligence and other technologies to U.S. government agencies, announced that it has opened a new, state-of-the-art facility in Richmond, Va., to further support customers like the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and others in the region with AI-enabled solutions. The facility, located at 8701 Park Central Drive in Richmond, supports more than 150 employees across the Richmond community.

