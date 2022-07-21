ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Investigation into Sacramento councilman’s residence is underway, but city won’t say who’s leading it

By Theresa Clift
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHS3o_0gnmyicw00
In image taken from a livestream of the Dec. 15, 2020, Sacramento City Council meeting, Sean Loloee is seen from the interior of a home that resembles the home owned by his wife, Maryam Seirafi. City of Sacramento

The city of Sacramento has opened its investigation into Councilman Sean Loloee’s residence, but it is not disclosing who is conducting the inquiry or when it is expected to be finished.

City officials say an independent firm is leading the investigation.

“Yes an inquiry has been launched,” city spokesman Tim Swanson said in an email Wednesday. “The city at this time is not disclosing the name of the firm it has hired so as not to compromise the investigation in any way.”

Swanson did not respond to inquiries asking how long the investigation would take.

Loloee is registered to vote at a home on Nogales Street in the Sacramento City Council’s District 2, one of eight in the city. The city requires council members to live in the districts they represent.

The Sacramento Bee in June reported that people who live near the house say Loloee does not live there. Another man at the home said he rented the house and lived there with his son.

The Bee in later reports showed that Loloee’s family claims a homeowner tax exemption on a $1.4 million Granite Bay home his wife owns. A woman who works for Loloee also confirmed that she lives in the Nogales Street home with her family. She wrote in a text message that Loloee allows them to live there.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg in late June asked Loloee to agree to an independent investigation of his residence. Loloee declined before changing course and accepting the mayor’s request for an inquiry just before the council was scheduled to vote on launching its investigation.

“I say with full confidence that I live in the district that I proudly represent,” Loloee said during a virtual press conference on July 1 from the house where he says he lives.

The Bee filed a request under the California Public Records Act on July 12 for the contract with the firm conducting the investigation. The city hast not yet provided it.

The council met this week for the first time since its summer recess on Tuesday. Loloee was present but the topic of Loloee’s residence did not come up.

In California, if a city council member does not reside or have a domicile in the district they represent, the council could vote to declare the seat vacant, and the member would be replaced, or any individual could file a “quo warranto” lawsuit, said Fred Woocher, an election law attorney. A person who votes from a place they don’t live could face criminal charges for perjury and voter fraud, Woocher said. If convicted, the person would lose the council seat.

Loloee and his companies are also facing a lawsuit the federal government filed in April alleging he threatened to deport employees of his grocery stores if they cooperated with federal investigators. His term is set to end in December 2024. He has filed paperwork to fundraise to run for re-election.

The next council meeting is Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
californiaglobe.com

City Residents Refuse to Press Charges Against Homeless Criminals

“Why aren’t women in upper income neighborhoods pressing charges against transients who attack them in the park or break windows to their home?” a friend asked after learning of a violent break-in attempt in our residential neighborhood. “What is this phenomenon?”. These are valid questions. Lining many...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

'Endanger the public': Gov. Newsom pushes back after federal judge halts clearing of large homeless encampment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Gov. Gavin Newsom is voicing concern for public safety after a judge halted efforts to clear a Bay Area homeless encampment. On Friday, Judge William Orrick temporarily prohibited the California Department of Transportation from clearing a homeless encampment in Oakland, encouraging the large 200-person occupied encampment to stay in place until a "comprehensive resettlement plan" is put in place.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento County flavored cigarettes ban starts Monday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A ban on the sale of flavored tobacco in Sacramento County went into effect Monday. The Sacramento Board of Supervisors voted to end the sale of the products on January 25 starting six months after the ordinance was officially adopted. The board’s ban encompasses any tobacco product that tastes or smells […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
indybay.org

Thousands of Unhoused to be Swept with No Adequate Shelter in Sacramento

We have been notified that the X Street shelter has not been able to house anybody besides the 68 people already inside due to positive covid tests for over the last 50-plus days. The Sacramento Homeless Union has also been made aware that the other congregate shelters have had similar circumstances and that no bed spaces have been available in months. They continue to perpetuate State sanctioned danger and violence by sweeping belongings, survival gear and removing people from shaded areas in extreme heat with no resources. There is currently a lawsuit moving forward in federal court regarding this (Sacramento Homeless Union versus the City and County of Sacramento)
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

She seemed like an elderly Sacramento landlady. Dorothea Puente was actually a serial killer.

Sacramento police were no stranger to the tidy Victorian at 1426 F Street. As they went up the steps of the blue-green home on Nov. 11, 1988, a miniature windmill turned lazily in the neat, flower-filled front yard and birds chirped from a decorative wishing well. The officers knocked, and a slight, white-haired woman in coke-bottle glasses opened the door: the landlady, Dorothea Puente.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

20 people displaced after Sacramento County apartment fire

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — About 20 people are without a place to live and one person was injured after an apartment complex caught fire in Sacramento County on Sunday, authorities said. The fire started at an apartment complex off of Little Oak Lane, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said....
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
CBS Sacramento

2 Killed In Napa County Plane Crash Identified As Placer County Residents Scott Killian And Dreyson Hicks

NAPA – Two people who were killed in a plane crash earlier this month in Napa County have been identified as Placer County residents. Scott Killian, 61, of Roseville was piloting the plane when it crashed near Berryessa Estates in Napa County on the morning of July 17, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. The crash also killed 22-year-old Dreyson Hicks from Rocklin. The crash caused a vegetation fire that grew to one to two acres before firefighters from Cal Fire had it contained at 10:27 a.m., CBS San Francisco reports. The crash investigation had been taken over by the National Transportation Safety Board. They have not released the exact cause of the crash.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SUV located in Sacramento River Monday morning

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A vehicle was located in the Sacramento River just east of Cottonwood on Monday morning. Shasta County deputies said they received a call at 6 a.m. that a red Saturn SUV was in the water at the Balls Ferry Fishing Access and Boat Ramp, off of Gover Road.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

California Homeless Union Claims Union Pacific Railway Expansion Could Displace Up To 2,000 People

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Homeless Union is demanding answers after, they say, Union Pacific’s railway expansion project could displace up to 2,000 people along the tracks. The Union is calling out the City of Sacramento and Union Pacific after the railroad agency warned of upcoming sweeps. The agency will remove homeless people to make way for a railway expansion project. The issue is that city shelters are full, and those people being displaced have nowhere to go. “They don’t like us by the tracks, but we have nowhere else to go,” said Michael Lopez, who has been homeless for almost two decades,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacramento City Council#Election Fraud#Perjury#Politics Local
FOX40

Sacramento, once the canning capital of the world

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Today Sacramento is known as the Farm-to-Fork Capital of America, but in the early 20th century it could have been known as the Canning Capital of America with its large and numerous canning facilities. When the Transcontinental Railroad was completed, the Sacramento River was tamed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom prison death under investigation

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are investigating an inmate death at California State Prison, Sacramento (CSP-SAC) on Saturday. On Saturday, July 23, at 9:39 a.m., CSP-SAC incarcerated persons Daryl Cull and Nicholas Mangelli were observed attacking incarcerated person Wayne Caskey with manufactured weapons on one of the maximum-security yards, according to details released by CDCR on Monday afternoon. Responding staff used less than lethal 40mm direct impact rounds to quell the attack. Caskey was transported to the institution’s triage and treatment area and summoned an ambulance; however, Caskey was declared deceased at 10:08 a.m.
FOLSOM, CA
ABC10

2nd prison guard pleads guilty in California inmate's death

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California correctional officer Arturo Pacheco was upset while escorting a prison inmate, so he yanked the inmate's feet from under him, sending him crashing to the ground and ultimately killing him. A few months earlier, without provocation, he sprayed pepper spray at short range into the eyes of another inmate, later calling the incident “funny” in a text message, according to a plea agreement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

West Sacramento Opens New Permanent Housing Community

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — West Sacramento leaders celebrated the opening of a new permanent housing community. 1801 West Capitol has 85 affordable and service-enriched homes for people exiting homelessness. “This permanent supportive housing community is a key addition to our network of options which provide services and continued care for unhoused individuals in our City,” said West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerrero. The housing community includes a large, landscaped courtyard, community room, and spaces to hold meetings. Residents will have access to free, onsite case management provided by Telecare and CommuniCare. Mercy Housing will be providing social activities and resident services. Funding for 1801 West Capitol was provided by Bank of America, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the City of West Sacramento, the California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, Yolo County Housing, and Dignity Health.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

California Corrections investigating two inmate killings in two days

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two deadly attacks over the weekend in California maximum-security prisons led to prison officials limiting the movement of prisoners on the yard as investigations are underway. Death One. On Friday, 24-year-old Joseph Gama and 37-year-old Alvaro Saldana allegedly attacked 52-year-old Albert Martinez at High Rise State...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

21K+
Followers
704
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy