ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Montgomery Artist Shows Paintings at Princeton Library through August 30

themontynews
themontynews
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Japanese painter Minako Ota is displaying a selection of her animal and nature paintings at Princeton Public Library through August 30. Ota lives in Montgomery Township by the Princeton border. She was born in Osaka, Japan and studied traditional Japanese painting at Tama Art University in Tokyo. Upon...

www.themontynews.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Jersey 101.5

Mercer County, NJ park goes viral on TikTok

Grounds For Sculpture is one of the most famous landmarks in Mercer County that always draws in a crowd. Although it already is a local landmark, more visitors may be making their way to Mercer County to check out the local sculptures because of TikTok. Everything that goes viral is...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

This is the oldest home in New Jersey built around 1640

The oldest log cabin in the Western hemisphere still stands in its original location in Gibbstown, NJ and has received visitors from all over who came simply to marvel at it. Sitting on 1.3 acres with 100-foot redwood trees, the Nothnagle Log Home is an amazing piece of history. The log home was built circa 1638 and is on the National Register of Historic Sites through the U.S. Department of Interior.
REAL ESTATE
Slate

America’s Proud Armpit

I’ve long held a grudge against Marvel productions for their lazy typecasting of villains, most egregiously when Iron Man cast the tremendous Egyptian actor Sayed Badreya to play a terrorist just a few years after he produced and starred in T for Terrorist, a short meant to raise awareness for how damaging those portrayals can be. (I get why he took the role, but damn!) Yet as a card-carrying New Jersey Muslim, I could not in good conscience skip Ms. Marvel, the Garden State-set story of a Muslim teenager discovering her superpowers. And I have to say: This show kind of nails it. It’s a lot of fun, and at times alarmingly accurate: We do in fact have our Eid celebrations in parking lots, but only because we’d never get a permit to bring a bouncy castle to Liberty State Park. Who knew if you hire Muslim writers and directors, you end up with work that can pass the smell test?
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Entertainment
City
Princeton, NJ
City
Montgomery, NJ
gridphilly.com

Op-ed: The SCEE Attempt to Sell Boy Scout Tract a Violation of Trust

Fourteen years ago, I began stewarding portions of land in the Upper Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. At the outset, it was a mere 2,400 square feet in the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education (SCEE) organic community garden plots. I worked shoulder to shoulder with SCEE staff and fellow gardeners to clear invaders from fence lines and to run vital waterlines.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

Where to find the best mac ‘n’ cheese in New Jersey

It's one of the first dishes you're served as a child and it begins a craving that lasts the rest of your life. New Jersey's love for mac 'n' cheese goes that far back. I amazed my kids with my late mother's special recipe for mac 'n' cheese using Philadelphia brand cream cheese and Kraft Cheese Whiz, which you can see here. It's still a big hit to this day and I haven't seen anything like it anywhere.
FOOD & DRINKS
94.5 PST

Legendary New Jersey pizzeria is sold after 60 years

Very few businesses can stay in the family for 60 years, but Pizza Town USA in Elmwood Park did. But that has changed now as the owners, Michelle and Bruce Tomo have sold the beloved pizzeria. Bruce’s dad, Raymond, founded the restaurant 64 years ago in the same location where...
ELMWOOD PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Western Painting#Princeton Library#Japanese#Princeton Public Library#Tama Art University#Cambridge University#Www Minako Art Com
94.5 PST

Ouch! These flies are biting with full force at NJ beaches

Jersey Shore goers know all too well that nothing can ruin a day at the beach quite like those pesky greenhead flies whose bites pack quite a punch. Greenheads, which are produced from our coastal marshes, are a species of horse fly whose scientific name is "Tabanus nigrovittatus", which in Latin, translates to “black striped horsefly,” said Kyle Rossner, a South Jersey entomologist with a background in insect conservation.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Paintings
NJ.com

Abortion-based invite to N.J. sinks to new low | Letters

Concerning the recent article, “Message in anti-abortion states: Come to New Jersey,” about billboards that have been placed in four states that restrict the procedure, urging businesses to move here. A nonprofit group funded the signs, but Gov. Phil Murphy has also encouraged travel and relocation for reproductive rights.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
hobokengirl.com

Surprising + Bizarre Laws in New Jersey

In Washington state, it’s illegal to kill Bigfoot. Over in Colorado, it’s illegal to have a sofa outside. There are tons of absurd laws throughout the United States, including here in New Jersey — where we’re home to quite a few. Thinking about playing some bingo, taking your dog to the park, or maybe planting a tree? In some towns in NJ, you may have to think again. Read on to learn more about some of the most bizarre and absurd laws in New Jersey.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Big Joe pays tribute to the foods that made New Jersey famous

We are lucky to have such a great variety of foods and cultural experiences here in New Jersey. Go out and enjoy all the goodness that it provides. Some would say that White Castle is the original slider since they have been serving them up since 1921. They started in Kansas and worked their way east. Sliders are not just hamburgers, its pulled pork, chicken, steak and many more choices. White Manna in Hackensack has been cranking out hundreds of sliders every day since 1946. Thanks White Manna for making sliders a part of New Jersey.
RESTAURANTS
94.3 The Point

Staycation in NJ: More great day trip ideas in South Jersey

If you've never been to Long Beach Island (LBI) you're missing a unique Jersey Shore treasure. You won't find any boardwalks and there is only one way in and one way out. That keeps the atmosphere and feel of a less developed barrier reef island more peaceful and authentic. It also causes some major traffic headaches getting on, off and up and down the island.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
NJ.com

New York gets the best of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy once again | Mulshine

A hundred years ago, the great H.L. Mencken wrote that Manhattan is “a place fit only for the gross business of making money.”. Now it seems to be losing that quality as well. The New York newspapers report that many workers still haven’t returned to offices in the city. Meanwhile in Monmouth County, the rush-hour trains into the city, formerly standing-room-only, now have plenty of empty seats.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
themontynews

themontynews

Skillman, NJ
301
Followers
291
Post
70K+
Views
ABOUT

The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.

 https://www.themontynews.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy