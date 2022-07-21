ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

20 Easy Hikes for Mainers Who Don’t Actually Like Hiking

By Meghan Morrison
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am a diehard Maine fan for more reasons than I will ever be able to list or count. It has nothing to do with me being a born-and-raised biased Mainer and everything to do with the fact that our state just has it all. Whether you're an avid...

shark1053.com

Comments / 1

Related
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Squirrel Begging for Water at the Grand Canyon Is Just Pitiful

As summertime comes around in the American southwest, drought conditions are skyrocketing yet again. Even the plants and animals who are native to these hot, dry climates are starting to struggle, especially in areas densely populated by people. Some brave critters, like the squirrel in @ketobabe85's TikTok video from the...
ANIMALS
Mashed

The Serious Reason Panera Soup Is Being Recalled

Panera is well known for its fresh salads, hot paninis, and hearty soups. Fans of the eatery can't get enough of menu options like the Chipotle Chicken Avocado Melt or the Thai Chicken Soup. But you may want to exercise some caution when it comes to ordering its Home Southwest Corn Chowder, which has been recalled in 12 states, according to the FDA. The soup contains wheat that isn't labeled correctly on the package, which can cause serious issues for those with food allergies.
NEW HAMPSHIRE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Hiking Trails#Travel Info#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Mainer#L L Bean
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
One Green Planet

Petition: Justice For 2,000 Cows Cooked to Death in the Heat of Kansas

At least 2,000 cattle have tragically died at a concentrated animal feeding operation in Kansas. Temperatures soared to over 100 degrees in the plains state, and rows of carcasses showed the toll the heat took on the poor cows. In the now widely viewed video footage, endless rows of cow carcasses are shown lined up along the edge of a farm field.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
Travel Maven

Very few people know about this Swimming Hole Hidden in New Hampshire

Whether you’re hiking solo, exploring with friends, or looking for a family adventure, New Hampshire has so much to do. While the state is most known for its hiking trails at Mount Washington and sandy beaches along Route 1, you won't want to miss out on this equally magical outdoor experience that offers plenty of peace and solitude.
The US Sun

How to keep a house cool during a heatwave?

HEATWAVES might be rare, but when they do happen we're all reminded out hot out homes can get. Since most houses don't have air conditioning, keeping cool can take some serious effort. Even if you're a bit of a sun-lover, having a cool home to go back to is a...
HOME & GARDEN
Boston

Vermont beaches close due to toxic bacteria

Beaches along Lake Champlain closed Wednesday due to an outbreak of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria. Several Vermont beaches faced closures Wednesday due to blooms of a potentially toxic bacteria in the water. Burlington’s busy North Beach, among other surrounding areas, barred beachgoers from entering the cool water, although temperatures soared...
BURLINGTON, VT
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Buys Maine Wharf To Help You Save Money

Lobsters won't be as expensive as you think.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. There’s no denying that prices for just about everything are skyrocketing. Whether at the grocery store or at the gas station, both consumers and businesses are feeling the pinch in their pocketbooks. Businesses often are hit with higher prices, and in turn, raise prices on customers in order to make up for this difference, and yet businesses can only raise prices so much before customers simply stop shopping with them. One local restaurant has watched prices increase dramatically, and yet instead of waiting around for prices to only surge higher, it decided to be proactive.
PHOENIX, AZ
Alina Andras

5 amazing steakhouses in Maine

When it comes to food, most Americans love a good steak. In fact, most Americans that eat meat also know how to prepare a good steak because truth be told it's not rocket science. On top of that, everyone has a different taste when it comes to steak. If you ask ten people what a great steak should taste like, they will probably give you very different answers.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Weekend events for July 23rd and 24th

The weekend is upon us, and with it comes plenty of chances to get out of the house and do something fun this weekend with this weekend's edition of things to do in Maine. Whether you are visiting Maine for the weekend or are a Mainer, you are sure to find something to do this weekend. As is always the case, I can't mention every single event happening this weekend as there are always many events going on in our state. Feel free to mention an event I didn't mention that you are aware of in the comments for others to look into. All events are family-friendly and some are free, while others charge an admission fee. For every event, I always make sure to mention admission charges if there are any, so you can choose if it's an event within your budget. So make sure you grab your sunscreen, bug spray, sunglasses, and something cold to drink to keep hydrated outside in this weekend's heat. Have a great weekend and enjoy the events, everyone.
MAINE STATE
The Maine Monitor

State complicates Newry couple’s hopes to mine lithium on their property

Pieces of kunzite, a variety of the lithium-bearing crystals found in Newry, for sale at the Rock & Art Shop in Bar Harbor. Photo by Kate Cough. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for free every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get more important environmental news from reporter Kate Cough by registering here.
NEWRY, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy