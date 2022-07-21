Remsen St. Mary’s vs Kingsley-Pierson Baseball Photo Gallery

For some area high school baseball players, their season isn’t quite over yet. Several area high school baseball players will compete in the 2022 Iowa American Legion State Baseball Tournament, which will be held Sunday in Spencer’s Cardinal Field. Admission is free for fans who want to go...
Originally Posted On: https://www.coletrain15v.com/press/article/116048. Cole Vanderheiden charged to his second win of his rookie season in the IMCA Race Saver Sprint Car division on Friday night. The triumph came at Crawford County Speedway (Denison, Iowa) aboard his Three Sixteen Strategy Group No. 15v Sprinter. He hit the ground running with...
Spectators watching the Saturday Merrill Daze parade had the treat of seeing a 1948 Merrill fire truck. Josh Delutri showed off the piece of history that he plans on driving in area parades and displaying at the Plymouth County Fair. The 22 year Merrill man said he used parts of...
Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
Sarah Schwartz is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, July 25, 2022. Sarah has joined Life Skills Training Center as a trainer. Sarah may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
SERGEANT BLUFF – Cyclists from around the world ventured out on the first day of RAGBRAI on Sunday, heading east from Sergeant Bluff at sunrise with their sights set on Ida Grove. The first day covered 53.1 miles of the 454.1 total miles. Riders were treated to fair weather,...
Bicyclists are ready to roll in Iowa, with Ragbrai kicking off Saturday in Sergeant Bluff. Riders will cover 454 miles across the state over the next week. This year is bittersweet for riders – it's the first year without one of its founders. Ninety-one-year-old John Karras died due to...
It’s a scorcher of a day here and across the country. Weatherspark.com reports July is traditionally the hottest month in Le Mars with an average high temperature of 85 degrees. Through Friday, KLEM’s Weather Almanac recorded 14 days at or above the 85-degree average, with temperatures expected in the...
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
The Rock Valley Fire Department, Rock Valley Ambulance, Rock Valley Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol helped the sheriff's office respond to this crash. The investigation into this crash is ongoing.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something different when it comes to your overnight accommodations or a place to spend the weekend, you might consider The Covington Cottage. We recently talked with Darwin Knecht, who is the owner of the bed and breakfast, and he built it...
Rock Valley, Iowa — Six people were taken to a hospital and two of them were later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital after a crash near Rock Valley on Thursday evening, July 21. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 5:25 p.m., 37-year-old Wilmer Cardenas-Alvarado of...
DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
Sibley, Iowa — The State Historical Society’s mobile museum is touring several cities in Iowa this summer and just wrapped up an appearance in Sibley. Michael Morain of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs says it brings artifacts to Iowans who can’t make the trip to the State Historical Museum in Des Moines.
SIOUX CITY — When people attend Saturday's Little Big Town concert, they probably won’t realize how much work it takes to put together a stage like the one at Hard Rock’s Battery Park. The truth? It’s a lot. More than 20 people worked from 8 a.m. until...
Hull, Iowa– Fifteen to twenty round bales were lost in a fire on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Hull. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 4:40 p.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 3563 360th Street, four miles south and two and a half east of Hull.
HUDSON, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Carnegie Medal of Honor is the highest honor awarded to civilian heroism. 18 Americans are being awarded the honor this year. Today, that medal was given to the family of Ricky Lee Sneve at a ceremony in Hudson, South Dakota. Last June, the 10-year-old drowned in the Big Sioux River near Hudson while trying to save his 5-year-old sister. Ricky was able to save her but was caught up in the undertow. Divers recovered his body about 75 feet down river, in 12 feet of water.
Comments / 0