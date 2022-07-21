ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsley, IA

Remsen St. Mary’s vs Kingsley-Pierson Baseball Photo Gallery

By Klem Web Team
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Jenny Myers for providing great pictures of the semifinal matchup between Remsen St. Mary’s and...

Sioux City Journal

Spencer to host Iowa American Legion to host state baseball tournament

For some area high school baseball players, their season isn’t quite over yet. Several area high school baseball players will compete in the 2022 Iowa American Legion State Baseball Tournament, which will be held Sunday in Spencer’s Cardinal Field. Admission is free for fans who want to go...
SPENCER, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Vanderheiden Wins At Crawford County!

Originally Posted On: https://www.coletrain15v.com/press/article/116048. Cole Vanderheiden charged to his second win of his rookie season in the IMCA Race Saver Sprint Car division on Friday night. The triumph came at Crawford County Speedway (Denison, Iowa) aboard his Three Sixteen Strategy Group No. 15v Sprinter. He hit the ground running with...
DENISON, IA
KLEM

Monday News – July 25, 2022

Spectators watching the Saturday Merrill Daze parade had the treat of seeing a 1948 Merrill fire truck. Josh Delutri showed off the piece of history that he plans on driving in area parades and displaying at the Plymouth County Fair. The 22 year Merrill man said he used parts of...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed East

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
KLEM

Sarah Schwartz – Citizen of the Day

Sarah Schwartz is the KLEM Citizen of the Day for Monday, July 25, 2022. Sarah has joined Life Skills Training Center as a trainer. Sarah may pick up a pizza from Pizza Hut in Le Mars, a long stem rose from Le Mars Hy Vee Floral Department and car wash from 12th Street Touchless or Highway 75 Touchless Auto Wash and Pet Wash.
LE MARS, IA
Sioux City Journal

Cyclists make their way on RAGBRAI's first day

SERGEANT BLUFF – Cyclists from around the world ventured out on the first day of RAGBRAI on Sunday, heading east from Sergeant Bluff at sunrise with their sights set on Ida Grove. The first day covered 53.1 miles of the 454.1 total miles. Riders were treated to fair weather,...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
KLEM

Hot Enough for You?

It’s a scorcher of a day here and across the country. Weatherspark.com reports July is traditionally the hottest month in Le Mars with an average high temperature of 85 degrees. Through Friday, KLEM’s Weather Almanac recorded 14 days at or above the 85-degree average, with temperatures expected in the...
LE MARS, IA
kiwaradio.com

Two Taken To Hospital After Sioux Center Area Accident

Sioux Center, Iowa — A Spirit Lake teen and her passenger were taken to a hospital after an accident on Friday afternoon, July 22nd, near Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4:10 p.m., 19-year-old Chloe Spooner of Spirit Lake was driving a 2019 Honda Accord northbound on Highway 75, near the intersection with 360th Street, two miles north of Sioux Center. They report that 23-year-old Kailee Jenness, also of Spirit Lake, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry northbound on Highway 75 behind Spooner. The sheriff’s office says that as Spooner slowed for stopped vehicles ahead of her, Jenness struck the Honda.
1011now.com

Low ceilings and great memories at South Sioux City B&B

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something different when it comes to your overnight accommodations or a place to spend the weekend, you might consider The Covington Cottage. We recently talked with Darwin Knecht, who is the owner of the bed and breakfast, and he built it...
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
kjan.com

Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs designates Iowa Great Places and Cultural & Entertainment Districts

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs today (Friday) announced that 13 Iowa communities will receive the state’s support through two creative placemaking programs that put the arts, culture and history at the center of creative community development. The department designated new Iowa Great Places in Jefferson, Oskaloosa, Washington and Woodbine, and re-designated Appanoose County/Vermillion Township, Bondurant, Council Bluffs, Malvern, Maquoketa and the Turkey River Recreation Corridor. The department also designated new Iowa Cultural & Entertainment Districts in Iowa City, McGregor and Winterset.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

15-20 Large Round Hay Bales Destroyed In Fire Near Hull

Hull, Iowa– Fifteen to twenty round bales were lost in a fire on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, near Hull. According to Hull Fire Chief Ron Hoksbergen, at about 4:40 p.m., the Hull Fire Department was called to the report of a bale fire near 3563 360th Street, four miles south and two and a half east of Hull.
HULL, IA
kelo.com

Carnegie Medal of Honor ceremony today for Hudson boy who risked his life to save his sister

HUDSON, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Carnegie Medal of Honor is the highest honor awarded to civilian heroism. 18 Americans are being awarded the honor this year. Today, that medal was given to the family of Ricky Lee Sneve at a ceremony in Hudson, South Dakota. Last June, the 10-year-old drowned in the Big Sioux River near Hudson while trying to save his 5-year-old sister. Ricky was able to save her but was caught up in the undertow. Divers recovered his body about 75 feet down river, in 12 feet of water.
HUDSON, SD

