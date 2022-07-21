HDMI & DVI Swich

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I have a desktop machine with 2 monitors, one connected via DVI, the other HDMI into a desktop machine. Previously I worked from home using my employers kit plugged into 1 monitor, and I left the other connected to my desktop machine. Now I have a new job, and a work-issued...

GeekyGadgets

Stream S05 5TB portable external storage

If you are interested in having access to up to 5TB of external storage from a pocket sized portable hard drive equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface. You might be interested in the new Stream S05 range unveiled by Silicon Power this week offering from 1 to 5TB of storage depending on your needs.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

MSI Katana GF76 hands-on review: GPU matters

Gaming laptops can come with all the bells and whistles to pique the interest of power-hungry PC gamers. From sizeable 17-inch displays with 165Hz refresh rates to become fully enveloped in the high-octane action onscreen to sleek, gamer-esque designs making the bold statement “this isn’t your average laptop,” these features appeal to anyone hunting down a portable powerhouse that can play the latest games.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Dell XPS Touch Laptop is over $500 off today

For those heading back to school in the fall or those heading back to the office on Monday morning, if you’ve been wondering when it’s time to replace your current laptop, today might just be the day. There are several Dell laptop deals happening right now, but one of our favorites is the deal Dell is currently running on the XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally $1,600, you can save $550 on this incredibly fast, super sleek machine, knocking the price down to only $1,050. While of course, that’s still not cheap, it is certainly more affordable and Dell packs a ton of value into this minimalist laptop.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

Minisforum UM580 Ryzen 7 5800H mini PC

Minisforum has launched a new compact computer this week in the form of the UM580 Ryzen 7 5800H mini PC which measures just 12.8 cm x 12.6cm x 4.65 cm in size and is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor supported by Radeon Graphics. The UM580 offers an upgraded version to the previously launched UM560 mini PC offering a more powerful CPU and a more robust heatsink.
COMPUTERS
digitalspy.com

HDD for satellite TV recording

I have purchased a WD My Passport TV-AV 500GB HDD and have been using same for just over a week. It is mounted in vertically in the cradle provided and connected to my satellite receiver. All has been well until yesterday evening when problems started with playback. Recordings which had already been watched without a problem, were now pixilating, skipping, etc. The problem seems to have been solved by taking the HDD out if the mounting bracket and laying it flat. Should its' orientation really make a difference, and why should the problem only now be evident?
COMPUTERS
knowtechie.com

Lenovo is slashing 45% off ThinkPad X and T series laptops

The Lenovo ThinkPad X-series and the Lenovo ThinkPad T-series are powerful laptops that can handle your personal and business computing needs. And if you’re looking to upgrade or purchase a new laptop, Lenovo has some special offers happening right now with discounts up to 45% off. But act fast, these deals are only good from today through July 31.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Back-to-school laptop deal: HP Pavilion 15 with 12th Gen Intel CPU for $679

The 2022 HP Pavilion 15-eg2010nr packs the latest 12th Gen Intel CPU for optimal performance. One retailer's sitewide back-to-school sale offers a sweet discount on this powerful laptop. For a limited time, you can get the HP Pavilion 15 for $679 (opens in new tab) from Newegg. Usually, it costs...
COMPUTERS
digitalspy.com

1080p and lip sync

I was on holiday on the South Coast of England a few weeks ago, and in the hotel room the TV broadcast ITV in 1080p. I don't understand why 1080p is used as it causes lip sync issues despite being a sharper picture. Months ago I had problems with a...
ELECTRONICS
Gamespot

Best PS5 Headset In 2022

A PS5 headset is one of the most important accessories you can purchase after getting a PlayStation 5. Unless you have a ridiculous sound system, a good PS5 headset is likely to improve your audio experience while gaming, whether you play competitive multiplayer games or immersive sims. The PS5 also happens to have some cool sound features that can be properly highlighted by select headsets. We've rounded up the best PS5 headsets, from high-end wireless options to budget-minded picks that still get the job done. With so many headsets to choose from, it's not the easiest choice to make. We hope that our list of the best PS5 headsets will make your decision a bit easier.
VIDEO GAMES
Gadget Flow

ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip & GameCool 6 thermal system

Game with the best of them when you have the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it provides incredible performance. In fact, it boasts speeds up to 3.2 GHz! Moreover, the GameCool 6 thermal system includes an optimized thermal design with AeroActive Cooler 6. This involves an AI-powered active cooling system, a Peltier cooling element, and additional surface cooling with a fan. Boasting a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display, it offers unparalleled visuals. Incredibly, the AirTrigger 6 system provides advanced controls and ultrasonic sensors for Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. Additionally, use the Armoury Crate performance manager app to tune your performance and control your CPU’s power. Furthermore, enjoy the dual front-facing stereo speakers, triple-camera system, mood-lighting presets, and more. Finally, the 6,000 mAh battery gives you hours of playtime.
CELL PHONES
PC Gamer

ASRock prepares to enter the gaming monitor market

ASRock is preparing to launch a series of gaming monitors. The new monitors were spotted by @momomo_us (opens in new tab) (via TechPowerUp (opens in new tab)). They're called PG34WQ15R and PG27FF, and the fact they've got 'PG' in their names suggests both will be part of the company's Phantom Gaming line-up.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

LG’s 16:18 DualUp is a weird monitor for getting work done

There is no shortage of ultrawide monitors, but LG’s 27.6-inch $699 DualUp is the oddball ultratall. It’s a relatively basic USB-C monitor with a unique trick: it’s taller than it is wide, with a 16:18 aspect ratio. In other words, it’s like using two 21.5-inch QHD monitors stacked on top of each other. You aren’t alone if you exhibit an intense swirl of emotions the first time you see the DualUp.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

CrowPi L review: A low-cost educational laptop with a Raspberry Pi inside

The Raspberry Pi was born as a way of rekindling the computing boom of the 1980s, where low-cost hardware gave birth to a generation of programmers. It's an ambitious vision, and one that's made Raspberry Pi's family of single-board computers a familiar tool for educators all round the world. But...
COMPUTERS
The Associated Press

For Your Ears Only: Introducing UE DROPS, The First Truly Wireless, Custom-Molded Earbuds With Statement Style

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & NEWARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Ultimate Ears (UE), a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI), today announced UE DROPS, the first truly custom wireless earbuds, handcrafted to be as unique as you are. UE DROPS combine Ultimate Ears’ unrivaled, industry-level audio quality and fit with a stylish, innovative design to create a bold fashion statement, for your ears only. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005424/en/ UE DROPS (Photo: Business Wire)
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

Samsung One UI vs. One UI Core: What's the Difference?

One UI is an Android skin developed by Samsung for its Galaxy phones and tablets. It runs on top of Android and gives Galaxy devices their unique identity that fans have come to love. However, unknown to many, not all Samsung phones come with One UI. If you own a...
CELL PHONES
digitalspy.com

5G Smartphones

When looking at 5G smartphones, its disappointing that most of them have an unsightly notch on the screen and a huge screen size about 6.4 inches so they are more like a phablet than a phone. Are there any good 5G Android smartphones with a screen size of no more...
CELL PHONES

