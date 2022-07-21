ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Get Rid Of Pesky Mosquitos With This Free Service In Lufkin, Texas

By Dan Patrick
K-Fox 95.5
K-Fox 95.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you ever looked out the window on a sunny summer day and thought it was a bit hazy outside? I have and upon closer inspection noticed it was a swarm of midges, not mosquitoes. I remember a friend talking about the good old days in South East Texas...

kfox95.com

Comments / 0

Related
K-Fox 95.5

Free Produce Distribution For Families In Lufkin, Texas

The East Texas Food Bank Mobile Pantry makes its way to Lufkin again with its drive-thru produce distribution. It will be held outside the George H. Henderson Expo Center at 1200 Ellen Trout Drive on Loop 287 in Lufkin. Stop in Tuesday, July 26th, 2022 from 10 am to 12...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

Dozens report seeing fireball in Texas night sky

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - People in at least three states reported a possible fireball streaking across the night sky late Sunday. Just before 10:30 p.m., doorbell cameras and security cameras captured video of what’s thought to be a meteor. According to the American Meteor Society, more than 200 people...
TEXAS STATE
KTRE

Parvo Outbreak At Animal Clinic

Catherine Evans takes care of all the plants at Bryan’s Farm and Nursery at the Angelina County Farmers Market. Mike Stephens, president and team coordinator for Hudson Fire, discusses the new drone their department got. Water levels at White Oak treatment plant are low. Updated: 20 hours ago. |
WHITE OAK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lufkin, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Lufkin, TX
KTRE

Downed power line sparks wildfire in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A downed power line is believed to be the cause of a Saturday afternoon wildfire in Lufkin. According to a report by the City of Lufkin, at 2:10 p.m. Saturday, a fire in a wooded area was reported in the 4000 block of Southwood Drive. Firefighters with Lufkin Fire Department and Diboll and Hudson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, which was estimated to have affected about two to three acres by that point.
K-Fox 95.5

Spirit Halloween Store Will Return To Nacogdoches, Texas

Last year was the first year that Nacogdoches was haunted by a Spirit Halloween Store. In Lufkin it pops up somewhere every year, but last year was a first for Nacogdoches. The store did well enough to return again this year in the same location. It is located in the Northview shopping center on North Street.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
East Texas News

Lone Star ‘Reefer Madness’

Last week, it was announced that a medical marijuana dispensary opened in our region. Texas Original, the provider, is one of 14 across the state, opened in Nacogdoches and the company stated in a news release that it provides the “highest quality of medical cannabis products to qualifying patients in the state.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mosquitoes#East Texas#Mosquitos#Parks And Recreation#Recreation Department
KTRE

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lufkin street blocked by oversized truck load

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin drivers are advised to expect delays and find alternate routes after a truck’s oversized trailer has caused a portion of South First Street to be blocked. A truck carrying a massive pipe has blocked the roadway with its load as the driver attempted to...
KETK / FOX51 News

Angelina County Sheriff’s office seeking information on potential homicide

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Angelina County Sheriff’s office is currently seeking information pertaining to a suspected homicide. According to a Facebook post from the department, officials are investigating what they believe to be a homicide that occurred on Burkhalter and Hollow in the Diboll area. The victim has been identified as Ashley Shaefer. […]
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Brookhollow House Fit For A Princess In Lufkin, Texas

Looking at the area and the price you wouldn't think that this house could give off a fairytale vibe. The huge columns and dual towers on the outside don't lie. This home is located at 1808 Juniper Lane in the Brookhollow Subdivision. This area has always been synonymous with upscale living in Lufkin.
LUFKIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
News Break
Politics
K-Fox 95.5

True East Texas Living With This “Tiny Home” In Huntington, Texas

Living in Deep East Texas is all about what is available outside and not so much the inside. This place is all about outside spaces. Pull up to this property at 732 Hundnall Road in Huntington, Texas and you will be treated to a view of this amazing, sparkling blue, spring-fed, stocked pond with a wooden fishing dock. There are almost 8 acres to explore.
HUNTINGTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Stanton Optical Has Opened a New Store in Nacogdoches, Texas

Stanton Optical has opened a new store in East Texas. The full-service optical retailer opened its newest location on July 18. It is located at 1208 N. University Dr. in Nacogdoches. “We are excited to bring affordable and convenient eye care solutions to more neighborhoods in the...area,” said Daniel Stanton,...
KLTV

DPS releases names of 5 killed in 2-vehicle crash in Smith County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the names of all five people killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 early Friday morning. According to a preliminary report by Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:20 a.m. Friday, Matthew Reneaux, 23, of Henderson, Jennifer Felix, 26, of Tyler, and Marvin Jenkins, Jr., 38, of Tyler, were driving northbound on Highway 110 near County Road 48 in a 2017 Dodge Charger. At the same time, Gabriel Salamanca, 39, a resident of Mexico and a juvenile passenger, also a resident of Mexico, were traveling southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe. The report states that a head-on collision occurred, but no detail was given as to the circumstances leading to said crash. The Dodge Charger caught fire following the crash.
TYLER, TX
K-Fox 95.5

Get Your Cast Iron Restored By This Local East Texas Business

I have a few pieces of cast iron just sitting in my garage. I stopped using them, and they have already started to rust in a few areas. Looking online I was only able to find some national players in the cast iron restoration game. Sending off your grandmother's prized skillet to a faceless, out-of-state company could be a little scary.
HUNTINGTON, TX
K-Fox 95.5

K-Fox 95.5

Lufkin, TX
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

K-Fox 95.5 plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy