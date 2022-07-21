Former Barenaked Ladies front man to perform Opening Day at 2022 New York State Fair

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced another boost to municipalities across the state to assist in responding to the pandemic. "We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government," Hochul said. "I want to thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our Congressional delegation for their help in securing this critical funding, which will help cities, towns and villages across New York State respond to pandemic-related needs and deliver essential services. As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall, this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe."

