Former Barenaked Ladies front man to perform Opening Day at 2022 New York State Fair

By Matthew Green
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSyracuse, NY — Alternative music star Steven Page will kick off the 2022 New York State Fair concert series. The former Barenaked Ladies frontman will take the stage at Chevy Court on Wednesday, August 24 at 1:00 PM. Page is a...

Rock out to Dire Straits Legacy at the State Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Great New York State Fair will end on a high note with a notable name: Dire Straits Legacy ends its summer tour in Syracuse as the final slot of the Chevrolet Music Series. Bursting onto the global music scene in the late 1970s, Dire Straits...
SYRACUSE, NY
Take 5 Top-Prize winning ticket sold in Liverpool

Liverpool, NY — The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket for the Friday, July 22 Take 5 drawing. The winning numbers were 4, 22, 25, 32, and 33. The winning ticket was sold at the Kinney Drugs in Liverpool. Take 5 drawings are televised twice per day at 2:30pm and 10:30pm.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Schenectady man drowns in Lake Ontario: NYSP

CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — New York State Police say a Schenectady man drowned in Lake Ontario Friday. At 1:00 p.m., State Police in Pulaski responded to a reported drowning in Lake Ontario in the town of Sandy Creek, in Oswego County. The victim, 65-year-old George D. Vitetta, from...
SCHENECTADY, NY
Over 1,000 local governments across NY to get a slice of $387 million in COVID relief

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced another boost to municipalities across the state to assist in responding to the pandemic. "We have been able to move safely forward through this pandemic because of our close coordination with partners at every level of local government," Hochul said. "I want to thank Senators Schumer and Gillibrand and our Congressional delegation for their help in securing this critical funding, which will help cities, towns and villages across New York State respond to pandemic-related needs and deliver essential services. As we respond to new variants and plan for any potential surges this fall, this is yet another step we are taking to boost our preparation efforts and we will continue to work with local partners to keep New Yorkers safe."
PUBLIC HEALTH
AAA: Pump prices continue to drop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Syracuse Monday morning is $4.65. That is down 8 cents from a week ago, AAA said. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.36, down 17 cents from last week. The New York State average is $4.58, down 12 cents since last Monday.
SYRACUSE, NY
Gardening Update: Tropical Flowers with Carol Watson's Greenhouse

Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features tropical flowers in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Man accused of making threats toward Buffalo Tops store

Seattle — A man from Washington state is facing a federal charge accused of calling a Tops store in Buffalo and threating racially motivated violence. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Washington said Joey David George, 37, of Lynnwood, Washington, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with making interstate threats.
BUFFALO, NY

