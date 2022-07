Henry J. Van Essen was born on February 5, 1934, in Edgerton, MN, and died in Zeeland, MI on July 18, 2022. Henry married his high school sweetheart, Dot De Poorter on May 18, 1954. Their union was blessed with 4 children: Calvin (Karen) VanEssen of Castle Rock, CO, Diane (Stan) DeYager of Lake Forest Park, WA, Sharon (Kevin) Schonewill of Holland, MI, and Delwyn (Diane) VanEssen of Littleton, CO. He had 15 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. They lived in Edgerton, MN until 1984 and then moved to Sioux Falls, SD.

