Cowboys unveil throwback white helmet to be worn vs. Giants on Thanksgiving

By Cameron DaSilva
 3 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys are joining the alternate helmet fun. On Thursday, the Cowboys announced they will wear their classic white helmet on Thanksgiving against the New York Giants. They’ll pair this sleek-looking helmet with their throwback uniforms, which they used to wear every year on Thanksgiving.

This is all possible thanks to the NFL’s change to its rule on helmets, no longer requiring teams to wear one shell. Teams can now wear alternate helmets, and they’re taking full advantage: The Saints, Falcons, Texans and Patriots are among the teams that have already introduced secondary helmets for the upcoming season.

“We’re beyond excited to bring back our throwback white helmets this season,” said Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones. “The white helmet, along with the throwback uniforms honoring our teams from the 1960s, have long been a fan favorite, and we’re thrilled to bring back the tradition of wearing those helmets and uniforms on Thanksgiving Day once again.”

As Todd Archer noted, this will be the first time since 2012 that the Cowboys are wearing their classic Thanksgiving uniforms.

Sports
