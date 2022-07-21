ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low muscle mass linked to cognitive decline

By Fabienne Landry-McGill
Futurity
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study finds an association between low muscle mass and cognitive decline in older adults. Increasingly prevalent worldwide, dementia negatively affects the lives of millions of people and their families. By the time of diagnosis, the process appears to be irreversible. The new research in JAMA Network Open,...

www.futurity.org

bubber1961
2d ago

I think this is about 1 million different articles about what can cause dementia or cognitive decline that I have read. Everybody has an opinion. So can you get cognitive decline just with this one issue??? Or do you have to have another issue like drinking too much to get it! This is insane I’m so sick of seeing articles about what causes this and what causes that so eat this and eat that. My theory is eat right enjoy life don’t be negative and just get on with it!!

