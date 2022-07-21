Kylie Jenner’s Private Jet Post Didn’t Come Off Super Hot. New Details Make the Situation Even More Suboptimal

(Image credit: E!)

Kylie Jenner has been facing some pretty strong public backlash after showing off her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets, and with the new details that have come out about her use of the plane, the situation doesn’t seem to be jetting towards positivity. Amid the accusations that Kylie is causing harm to the environment by using her plane for notably short flights, sources report Kris Jenner has even expressed concern about her youngest daughter’s spending habits.

The Kardashians’ little sister posted a photo to Instagram on July 15 that showed her family standing between her and Travis Scott’s aircraft, with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?” Fans immediately started to call out Kylie Jenner, not just for what seemed like a boast of her enormous wealth, but for the pollution her short flights caused, even as she proclaimed herself to be a “climate crusader,” per Page Six. In fact, it’s now reported that she drove 30 minutes in the opposite direction to reach her plane for the 17-minute flight that would have taken just 39 minutes to drive by car in the first place.

Kylie Jenner has put money toward the environment before, in one case pledging $1 million to help during the Australian wildfires in 2020. However, that was the same year she purchased her Bombardier Global 7500 for a price tag that was reportedly upwards of $72 million. Apparently the purchase raised a red flag for her mother, as a source told Page Six that Kris Jenner spoke with her daughter regarding her finances. Said the source:

Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down.

I can see why such a huge purchase would cause the momager to do a double-take, but Kris Jenner has also definitely taken advantage of the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s jet, as she and boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed with her daughter in June, using the plane to fly to Palm Springs, California — a reported 49-minute flight. Nobody likes traffic, but come on.

In the aftermath of the “mine or yours” Instagram post, Kylie Jenner may have tried to appear more relatable by posting a TikTok from Target, where she shopped with daughter Stormi and two of her nieces. While it certainly looked like the girls walked away with loads of goodies from their shopping spree, what is actually more relatable than spending too much money at Target?

It will be interesting to see if the billionaire makeup mogul speaks out or takes any other action to combat the criticisms about her carbon footprint. Either way, we’ll likely see more of Kylie Jenner when The Kardashians returns for Season 2 on Hulu.

