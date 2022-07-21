ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kylie Jenner’s Private Jet Post Didn’t Come Off Super Hot. New Details Make the Situation Even More Suboptimal

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtjtG_0gnmclLf00
(Image credit: E!)

Kylie Jenner has been facing some pretty strong public backlash after showing off her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets, and with the new details that have come out about her use of the plane, the situation doesn’t seem to be jetting towards positivity. Amid the accusations that Kylie is causing harm to the environment by using her plane for notably short flights, sources report Kris Jenner has even expressed concern about her youngest daughter’s spending habits.

The Kardashians’ little sister posted a photo to Instagram on July 15 that showed her family standing between her and Travis Scott’s aircraft, with the caption, “you wanna take mine or yours?” Fans immediately started to call out Kylie Jenner, not just for what seemed like a boast of her enormous wealth, but for the pollution her short flights caused, even as she proclaimed herself to be a “climate crusader,” per Page Six. In fact, it’s now reported that she drove 30 minutes in the opposite direction to reach her plane for the 17-minute flight that would have taken just 39 minutes to drive by car in the first place.

Kylie Jenner has put money toward the environment before, in one case pledging $1 million to help during the Australian wildfires in 2020. However, that was the same year she purchased her Bombardier Global 7500 for a price tag that was reportedly upwards of $72 million. Apparently the purchase raised a red flag for her mother, as a source told Page Six that Kris Jenner spoke with her daughter regarding her finances. Said the source:

Kylie has been spending so much that, after she bought the jet, her mom had to step in and tell her to slow down.

I can see why such a huge purchase would cause the momager to do a double-take, but Kris Jenner has also definitely taken advantage of the Kylie Cosmetic founder’s jet, as she and boyfriend Corey Gamble were photographed with her daughter in June, using the plane to fly to Palm Springs, California — a reported 49-minute flight. Nobody likes traffic, but come on.

In the aftermath of the “mine or yours” Instagram post, Kylie Jenner may have tried to appear more relatable by posting a TikTok from Target, where she shopped with daughter Stormi and two of her nieces. While it certainly looked like the girls walked away with loads of goodies from their shopping spree, what is actually more relatable than spending too much money at Target?

It will be interesting to see if the billionaire makeup mogul speaks out or takes any other action to combat the criticisms about her carbon footprint. Either way, we’ll likely see more of Kylie Jenner when The Kardashians returns for Season 2 on Hulu.

The first season can be streamed with a Hulu subscription, and the follow-up will premiere on Thursday, September 22. In the meantime, check out some of the other best shows on Hulu, and stay up to date with all of the upcoming TV and streaming premieres with our 2022 TV Schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGUWb_0gnmclLf00

Mom of two and hard-core '90s kid. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Can usually be found rewatching The West Wing instead of doing anything productive.

Comments / 39

Joanna Roldan
3d ago

trash as always way to go ! Pollute the environment some more when it wasn't needed they live in there own bubble,they don't care about nothing but them plastic selves ,!

Reply
33
Guest
3d ago

I don’t care about her using a private jet – it helps the economy but the hypocrisy of her being a climate crusader is too much to bear.

Reply
20
Heli Smoke
2d ago

I hate the hypocrisy of the parasites called " Khartrashians", but this is the US of A, and it's her money, her right to spend it. If she wants to buy a third tit, it doesn't concern me ( Although I would like pictures).

Reply
12
Related
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Shared The Most Adorable Photo Of Her Son On Instagram—See Him Cuddle With Travis Scott In New Photo

After breaking the internet back in February when they announced the arrival of their second child, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott always warm our hearts when they share glimpses of their (fairly private) family on IG! Jenner just posted the sweetest photo of her family to honor Scott on Father’s Day, and her 355 million followers are still not over it.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Kendall Jenner parties with Drake as boyfriend Devin Booker looks on

Billionaire Michael Rubin threw the biggest 4th of July 2022 bash, inviting the likes of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Travis Scott. Kendall Jenner was spotted mingling with Drake, who reportedly dated Kylie in 2019. Forget Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve parties, billionaire businessman Michael Rubin just held the most elite...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Corey Gamble
Person
Travis Scott
HollywoodLife

Rob Kardashian ‘So Proud’ Of Dream After She ‘Impressed’ Everyone On Set Of New Commercial

It runs in the family! Rob Kardashian’s baby girl Dream is apparently a natural when it comes to getting in front of the camera — and her dad couldn’t be more “proud.” The 5-year-old daughter of Rob and Blac Chyna recently shot a commercial with her grandmother Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow, where she “impressed” everyone on set, causing Rob to gush over the ingenue, according to a source who EXCLUSIVELY gave HollywoodLife all the details.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Blink-182 fans say it ‘hurts’ to see Travis Barker described as ‘Kourtney Kardashian’s husband’

Travis Barker’s fans have said it “hurts” to see the media describe him as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” and not “the amazing drummer of Blink-182”. Barker – who married the reality TV star and entrepreneur earlier this year – was recently admitted to hospital for treatment for “life-threatening pancreatitis”. Barker and Kardashian have both since shared updates over his health condition, which have been widely reported in the media. Some fans have pointed out that many reports identify Barker as “Kourtney Kardashian’s husband” as opposed to the musician of Blink-182. Others accused the reports of reducing the “man’s life achievement”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Super Hot#Pollution#Australian
StyleCaster

Travis’ Ex-Wife Just Revealed What She Really Makes of Kourtney’s ‘Support’ Amid His Hospitalization

Click here to read the full article. All the best. Shanna Moakler reacted to Travis Barker’s hospitalization with only good vibes. The Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized on June 29, 2022, and his ex-wife wished him well in his recovery. Travis was hospitalized at Cedar Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after experiencing severe stomach pain. He and his wife Kourtney Kardashian first went to West Hills Hospital and was sent to Cedar Sinai in an ambulance. He was diagnosed with pancreatitis which was caused by a recent colonoscopy. Shanna told Us Weekly on June 30, 2022, “Thank you to everyone who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

Yes, Jennifer Garner Has a Boyfriend — and He Is Quite a Catch

If you ask us, actress Jennifer Garner fits the definition of adorkable. The charming and quirky mom of three has a contagious energy that lights up a room. And although her marriage to ex-husband Ben Affleck may not have worked out (it happens!), that obviously doesn’t mean that she isn’t an absolute catch.
RETAIL
IGN

Johnny Depp Reportedly Gets a Rs. 2,355 Crore Offer and Apology from Disney to Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard was probably one of the most spoken-about celebrity trial we have seen in recent times. The verdict was eventually in Depp's favour considering Amber Heard was ordered by the court to pay a fee of over $10 million. Now, latest reports have suggested that Disney is planning to get Mr. Depp back as Captain Jack Sparrow with a mammoth contract.
MOVIES
Fox News

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity revealed

Johnny Depp's redheaded mystery woman's identity has been revealed. The woman is simply "a member of the staff" working on Depp's upcoming film, "Jeanne du Barry," a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. The movie will mark the actor's first appearance on the big screen following his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
131K+
Followers
35K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy