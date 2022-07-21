ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twentynine Palms, CA

TWENTYNINE PALMS CITY COUNCIL IN A BUSY SPECIAL SESSION LAST NIGHT

By Heather Clisby
z1077fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast night’s Twentynine Palms City Council meeting began with a reluctant goodbye to Captain Luke Niles, who will retire from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBCSD) after 20 years on July 28. The council then held two public hearings, the first on lighting and landscaping, and...

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbcpalmsprings.com

DHS Community Blames Management for Mobile Home Fires

“There’s nothing we can do about it,” resident Brandon Hawk said. “There’s absolutely nothing we can do.”. Residents at the Country Squire RV and Mobile Home Park in Desert Hot Springs are desperate for change. One month ago, NBC Palm Springs reported on the community struggling...
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
z1077fm.com

LOCAL DEPUTY CREDITED WITH SAVING A MAN’S LIFE IN YUCCA VALLEY

Quick thinking by a responding Sheriff’s Deputy is credited with saving an Indio man’s life in Yucca Valley Saturday (July 23). According to a Sheriff’s release, at about 12:55 p.m. local deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 7700 block of Victor Vista. Anthony David Gonsalves, 38, was found lying on the bedroom floor unconscious and not breathing. As deputies ran inside, they were told that Gonsalves had used Cocaine that had possibly been laced with Fentanyl. Deputies found him blue and with no pulse. Sheriff’s Deputy Raul Quiroz immediately started life-saving measures by administering Narcan. Still with no pulse evident, Quiroz then began CPR and completed three full rounds before Gonsalves finally began gasping for air. Shortly after, County paramedics arrived and continued to administer medical aid. Gonsalves regained consciousness and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department responded to a hiker rescue in Palm Desert Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire responded to the Cross Loop Trail around 3:00 p.m. and the sheriff's department deployed a helicopter to help crews on the ground hoist the hiker to safety. Officials said the hiker was moderately injured and taken to the The post Hiker rescue at Cross Loop Trail in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ

Series of break ins leave Palm Springs business owners concerned

Several Palm Springs restaurants have been broken into over the past month. We were able to speak to business owners and the Palm Springs Police Department about the ongoing theft. Two of the break ins occurred off of North Palm Canyon Drive at the Sandwich Spot and 1501 Gastro Pub.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Government
Twentynine Palms, CA
Government
San Bernardino County, CA
Government
City
Twentynine Palms, CA
z1077fm.com

BLOOD DRIVE THIS SUNDAY WILL HELP CRITICALLY LOW SUPPLY

If you’ve been encouraged by the amount of blood donations this month – you have one more opportunity in July to add to the county’s supply. Lifestream will be holding a community blood drive this Sunday from 8 AM to 12 Noon at the Yucca Valley Stator Brothers East. You must be at least 15 years old and in good health to donate – and you’ll receive a free mini physical, a beach towel (while supplies last) and the satisfaction of helping your community.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules

Proposed rooftop solar rules could impact Southern California Edison customers whether they have solar panels or not. The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop solar panels. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response The post Protestors speak out against proposed rooftop solar rules appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carollo Engineers#Pro Tem#Mbta
kclu.org

Ventura County detectives break up Southern California brothel ring

Ventura County prosecutors say eight people have pled guilty to charges they ran a half dozen brothels in Southern California disguised as legitimate businesses. The Ventura County Human Trafficking Task Force started an investigation in September of 2020, after seeing online ads offering sex. It led them to businesses in...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

13 MILE CAR CHASE OVER REGISTRATION STICKER; FELON STILL AT LARGE

What started out as a routine stop led Morongo Basin Deputies on a 13 mile pursuit through. A motorcyclist stopped for a no-helmet violation took off and led deputies on a chase through Joshua Tree on Sunday July 17th. Yucca Valley resident Adam Michael Webster, 34, nearly collided with other motorists as he avoided deputies on his off road motorcycle near Sunburst and Chollita Road, and when the pursuit led into the open desert, the Sheriff’s aviation unit was called to provide chase.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Landscaping
z1077fm.com

YUCCA VALLEY WOMAN CITED, OVER 72 ANIMALS REMOVED FROM HER HOME

A Yucca Valley woman was cited for animal cruelty and over 72 animals were removed from her home yesterday (July 20) after she refused an earlier offer of assistance. According to the Sheriff’s Department, Thursday, July 15th, Deputies became aware of possible animal cruelty and neglect at a residence in the 8000 block of Warren Vista in Yucca Valley. Detective Ables contacted the homeowner, Leslie McMillan, 66, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility, McMillan refused.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
knewsradio.com

More Trouble For Convicted Felon From Indio

Weapons from the arrest of Indio street gang member Rafael Gerardo Jr July 20th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. A documented criminal street gang member from Indio just can’t stay out of trouble. 39 year old Rafael Gerardo Jr is already a convicted felon. On Wednesday, July...
INDIO, CA
crimevoice.com

Multiple firearms seized amid investigation in Riverside County

UNINCORPORATED MECCA – A man from Mecca is facing a possible lifetime of prison time for alleged methamphetamine trafficking. Leaving his agricultural home base – in the unincorporated Riverside County community on the North Shore of the Salton Sea, in eastern Coachella Valley – brought dire results.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

More than 70 animals removed from Yucca Valley home due to neglect and malnutrition

More than 70 animals were removed from a home in Yucca Valley after they were found suffering from neglect and malnutrition. Authorities said they first become aware of home on Thursday. A detective from the Morongo Basin contacted the homeowner, a 66-year-old woman, and offered to assist her in placing the animals into an animal rescue facility. The homeowner refused the assistance, according to the Sheriff's Dept.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Two teenagers killed in Coachella shooting; Family identifies victims

News Channel 3 has learned the two people killed in a shooting on Wednesday night in Coachella were teenagers. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports that a 16-year-old male and 17-year-old female have died. Both were found at the scene with apparent gun shot wounds. Balloons, candles, and flowers now mark the site of a The post Two teenagers killed in Coachella shooting; Family identifies victims appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com

ARMED ROBBERY IN TWENTYNINE PALMS LEADS TO THREE JUVENILE ARRESTS

A loaded firearm turned a simple shoplifting into an armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charge for multiple juveniles in Twentynine Palms. According to the Sheriff’s Department, a business in the 6000 block of Adobe Road was robbed Friday (July 15th). Staff at the unnamed business confronted two female juveniles who were suspected of stealing items. One of the juvenile suspects then pointed a loaded firearm at an employee before both suspects fled to a nearby apartment complex. The two suspects and a third male juvenile, whose names are being withheld because of the ages, were located, arrested and booked into County Juvenile Hall for investigation of Armed Robbery and Assault with a deadly weapon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy