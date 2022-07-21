TWENTYNINE PALMS CITY COUNCIL IN A BUSY SPECIAL SESSION LAST NIGHT

Quick thinking by a responding Sheriff’s Deputy is credited with saving an Indio man’s life in Yucca Valley Saturday (July 23). According to a Sheriff’s release, at about 12:55 p.m. local deputies responded to a medical emergency at a residence in the 7700 block of Victor Vista. Anthony David Gonsalves, 38, was found lying on the bedroom floor unconscious and not breathing. As deputies ran inside, they were told that Gonsalves had used Cocaine that had possibly been laced with Fentanyl. Deputies found him blue and with no pulse. Sheriff’s Deputy Raul Quiroz immediately started life-saving measures by administering Narcan. Still with no pulse evident, Quiroz then began CPR and completed three full rounds before Gonsalves finally began gasping for air. Shortly after, County paramedics arrived and continued to administer medical aid. Gonsalves regained consciousness and was taken to Hi-Desert Medical Center.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO