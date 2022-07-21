ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boost Your STEM Knowledge With An All-In-One System

By StackCommerce Guest Author
IFLScience
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve been thinking about a career change, you should consider something like a STEM career. What is STEM? We thought you’d never ask. STEM is an acronym for the fields of science, technology, engineering and math. STEM training has been in huge demand for the last decade, and it is...

iflscience.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Scientists create ‘artificial intelligence baby’ that can learn common sense

Scientists have created an artificial intelligence that is able to think and learn like a baby.The system is able to grasp the basic common sense rules of the world in the same way as humans can, the researchers who create it say.The breakthrough could not only help advance AI research but also the ways we understand the human mind, scientists say.Children’s minds are particularly interesting to AI researchers, since they are able to grasp rules and common sense in a way that remains largely mysterious. Researchers have suggested that computers could be successful in mimicking this system, and that it...
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

MIT Scientists Discover That Computers Can Understand Complex Words and Concepts

Models for natural language processing use statistics to collect a wealth of information about word meanings. In “Through the Looking Glass,” Humpty Dumpty says scornfully, “When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean — neither more nor less.” Alice replies, “The question is whether you can make words mean so many different things.”
SOFTWARE
TheConversationCanada

Digital doubles: In the future, virtual versions of ourselves could predict our behaviour

A digital twin is a copy of a person, product or process that is created using data. This might sound like science fiction, but some have claimed that you will likely have a digital double within the next decade. As a copy of a person, a digital twin would — ideally — make the same decisions that you would make if you were presented with the same materials. Read more: What are digital twins? A pair of computer modeling experts explain ...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Laptop#Speech Recognition#Stem#Crowpi2#Megapixels
TheConversationAU

Irony machine: why are AI researchers teaching computers to recognise irony?

What was your first reaction when you heard about Blake Lemoine, the Google engineer who announced last month the AI program he was working on had developed consciousness? If, like me, you’re instinctively suspicious, it might have been something like: Is this guy serious? Does he honestly believe what he is saying? Or is this an elaborate hoax? Put the answers to those questions to one side. Focus instead on the questions themselves. Is it not true that even to ask them is to presuppose something crucial about Blake Lemoine: specifically, he is conscious? In other words, we can all imagine Blake Lemoine...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Hackernoon

Here’s Machine Learning for NFTs: DeepNFTValue

DeepNFTValue is an interesting project. It applies ML to complicated questions like NFT valuation. In the last year, I am thinking about applying ML to active Uniswap LP management. This is what Kosen lab is working on. ML is a highly professional field. I discussed DeepNFTValue with Dr. Gills. About...
COMPUTERS
Inc.com

How Startups Accelerate Into the Growth Stage

In the early days of any startup, every ounce of effort should be spent building the coolest, slickest, most awesome product ever invented. But at some point, the gears of progress need to downshift, and those big ideas need to hibernate for a while before they reemerge to propel your startup to world-changing status. At some point in your product lifecycle, definitely before the growth curve kicks in, momentum stops being about the cool factor of the product. Success is no longer tied to the demos and the MVPs and the early adopters.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Are universities doing enough to foster robotics startups?

The disconnect is, perhaps, understandable. Academic researchers should, ultimately, be focused on the greater good of advancing science and technology. But the fact of the matter is that in our society, commercializing this work can often be the fastest way to move it from the laboratory to the real world.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Mentorship strategies to boost diversity in paleontology

According to data from the National Science Foundation, just three people of color earned doctoral degrees in paleontology in the United States in the year 2020. Two were from Penn. Aja Carter and Erynn Johnson, both of whom are now pursuing postdoctoral studies—Johnson at Yale, and Carter here at Penn,...
SCIENCE
Digiday

Publishers hope NFTs will increase event revenue, but slow adoption of blockchain tech leaves attendees unsure

This article is part of a 10-piece Digiday series that explores the value of NFTs and blockchain technology. Explore the full series here. In-person events are back and some crypto news publishers are integrating the blockchain technologies they report on into their conference businesses to increase ticket sales, reward audience participation and sell more sponsorship deals.
MARKETS
ZDNet

Computer science as a degree: Who's it for?

Are you someone who wants to know how computers and software allow us to create great things? Consider pursuing computer science as a degree. Computer science majors are highly skilled STEM specialists that develop software and hardware to benefit all of society. Not only that, but they pioneer knowledge of concepts like machine learning and artificial intelligence.
EDUCATION
Architectural Digest

Can Buyback Programs, AI, and Blockchain Rid the Industry of Knockoff Furniture?

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. Dupes, replicas, reproductions, knockoffs. Whatever you call them and however you feel about them, counterfeit designs have been around as long as there have been designs to copy. Knockoffs have remained a persistent problem across the entire design industry, from fashion to furniture, because they’re low-cost and widely available alternatives to pricey iconic pieces. Talk to brand owners, and they’ll tell you the appetite for knockoff furniture has grown insatiable in recent years, thanks to factors like lengthy lead times from manufacturers, poorly regulated e-commerce platforms, and a white-hot resale market still booming from the Great Redecoration.
BEAUTY & FASHION
TechCrunch

SupplyPike’s supply chain software helps CPG brands get products to stores on time

The supply chain management market is expected to reach $19.3 billion by 2028 after being valued at about $10 billion in 2020. The global pandemic led to a series of events over the past two years, including a shift in consumer behavior, that made the supply chain very unpredictable, SupplyPike co-founder and CEO TJ Sangam told TechCrunch.
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Robotics and AI are going from cage to stage

Milo Werner is a new general partner at MIT’s The Engine, an accelerator and fund focused on “tough tech.” Joyce Sidopoulos is a co-founder of MassRobotics, a community and advocacy group for the sector’s startup ecosystem. And Pieter Abbeel is a professor at UC Berkeley and the co-founder of Covariant, which is designing a new generation of warehouse robots (he also just won the ACM Prize — belated congratulations, Pieter).
ENGINEERING
IFLScience

Why Do Certain Types Of Shops Cluster? The Answer Is In Game Theory

You might have wondered why so often you’ll see clusters of the same types of businesses grouped together. Like a few coffee shops, or restaurants, or gas stations. Would it not be better for them to be more spread out? A short video on TED-Ed explains why that is the case, but it just doesn’t happen.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

FPT Software Showcases Digital Capabilities at Tech-Infused Event

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT company FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation (FPT), recently welcomed 550 guests worldwide to the Tech Exhibition on July 20, 2022. The event was organized to celebrate the grand opening of FPT’s latest head quarter in Hanoi, demonstrating the company’s world-class tech capabilities and affirming its commitment as a complete IT solutions provider. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005442/en/ Customers experiencing FPT Software’s immersive technology solutions at the tech exhibition on July 20, 2022 (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY

