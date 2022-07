Hubert Davis and his UNC basketball staff are keeping tabs on an in-state prospect in the 2024 class and things are starting to pick up in his recruitment. Pittsboro, North Carolina native Drake Powell is a four-star recruit that is ranked just outside of the top 50 overall on 247Sports. He has a total of 11 offers in his recruitment so far with Miami, Florida State, Georgia and LSU among the teams to offer. While UNC has yet to offer, the Tar Heels are showing interest in Powell and that was the case again on Thursday. Per Jamie Shaw of On3, the...

PITTSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO