ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

INTERVIEW: Tim Breitbach Discusses “The Final 19″ Documentary

By Steve Pulaski
Eagle 102.3
Eagle 102.3
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Documentarian Tim Breitbach compares the initial news of Sgt. Dan Hefel's capture to that of John F. Kennedy's assassination. Of course, the two are apples and oranges on the surface, but when you consider the local impact of a Guttenberg native being taken as a prisoner of war (POW) during the...

eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

New murals are popping up in Clinton... on its crosswalks

CLINTON, Iowa — An old river town, Clinton sits along the banks of the Mississippi River. In the late 1800s, it was known as one of the "Lumber Capitols of the World." Huge log rafts were floated down the river from northern states Wisconsin and Minnesota, cut into lumber at Clinton, then shipped to communities via the river and the railroads.
CLINTON, IA
Eagle 102.3

UD Heritage Center Teases Upcoming Lineup of Shows

Tom Robbins, Executive Director of the University of Dubuque Heritage Center, stopped in studio today to tease the lineup of shows and performances coming to the Heritage Center for the upcoming season, which kicks off in September. This will be the Heritage Center's 10th anniversary. Although he had to be...
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dubuque, IA
Entertainment
Local
Iowa Government
City
Guttenberg, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
Dubuque, IA
Government
City
Dubuque, IA
Eagle 102.3

Mouthwatering Italian Cuisine Lives in Galena

Good Italian restaurants provide solid, noteworthy food. It's the great ones that provide especially memorable food and, maybe just as important, make you feel like you're part of the familia. Vinny Vanucchi's 'Little Italy' in Galena does just that. Located in the 200 block on South Main Street, the "ristorante"...
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

Bell Tower Theater Puts on The Last (Potluck) Supper

Bell Tower Theater Announces the Third Show of their 20th Anniversary Season - The Last (Potluck) Supper!. This musical comedy is the fifth show in The Church Basement Ladies series by Greta Grosch and Drew Jansen. The performance will be directed by the Bell Tower Theater’s Artistic Director and seasoned Dubuque theater expert, Sue Riedel.
DUBUQUE, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John F Kennedy
cbs2iowa.com

Are you as prepared for the Jones County Fair as this?

It's day two of the Great Jones County Fair. Hank Williams Jr. and Tracy Byrd take the stage tonight and there's plenty to do ahead of that. But to the young, and young at heart, the fair means great food. We heard many favorites. Chuckies Tenderloins, cotton candy, the Beef...
JONES COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Falls mourns loss of 3 in Maquoketa Caves shooting

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community react after Maquoketa Caves shooting. Updated: 3 hours ago. People in Cedar Falls are mourning the loss of three members of a local family today.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
K92.3

You Can Take a Ziplining Tour in Eastern Iowa [WATCH]

Over in Dubuque is a zipline adventure unlike any other in Iowa! The Sky Tours experience consists of nine different ziplines, all located at the YMCA Union Park Camp. All nine ziplines on the tour vary in lengths from 300 to 1,000 feet, with heights reaching 75 feet. To take part in the two hour tour, you must be over the age of ten and weigh between 70 and 270 pounds. In addition to the zipline, guests will also get to hike and explore the historic Union Park during their visit, which first opened back in 1891!
DUBUQUE, IA
WHO 13

Fundraiser for child who survived deadly Iowa state park shooting

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Family and friends are leaning on eachother to support a nine-year-old Iowa boy who survived a deadly shooting that killed both of his parents and younger sister on Friday at Maquoketa State Park. Three campers were killed and another camper took his own life at Maquoketa State Park in eastern Iowa, […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movie Info#Local Life#Havingfun#Documentary Film#The Documentary#The North Vietnamese Army#Dubuq
AM 1490 WDBQ

Maintenance-Free Living For Those 55+ In Dubuque

As we all get older, the goal is usually to live life at an easier pace. Household chores become burdens and getting out of the house to see friends rarely happens. These issues, combined with any underlying health concerns, make senior housing developments an attractive option when looking towards retirement. Cooperatives, like the Estates of Dubuque, were designed as a form of homeownership in which the members collectively own and control the developments in which they live. Residents buy membership stock in the cooperatives, which owns the land, building, and any common areas. Members obtain the exclusive right to occupy a specific home. These homes will be conveniently located on the North West side near the intersection of Derby Grange Road and John F. Kennedy Road, close to restaurants and other amenities. This patio-home cooperative will sit on 13 acres and include 35 individual homes meeting the Universal Design concept.  Also, inside this private, gated community will be a clubhouse featuring an open entertaining area, full kitchen, fitness center, great room with fireplace, indoor pickleball court, office/conference room, and outdoor area.
DUBUQUE, IA
Eagle 102.3

Dubuque Severs Ties With Russian Sister City

The ongoing war in Ukraine has led to the casualty of an indefinite suspension of the Sister City relationship shared by Dubuque, Iowa, and Pyatigorsk, Russia. References to Dubuque's sister city will likely be removed soon due to the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque's decision to sever ties. Still, a brief blurb about Pyatigorsk remains on the City of Dubuque website.
DUBUQUE, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Gunman kills 3 at rural Iowa state park

MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Three people died at Maquoketa Caves State Park following a shooting early Friday morning. The suspected gunman is also dead, police said. Police responded to reports of a shooting around 6:30 a.m. and later found three people dead at the park, located 60 miles east of Cedar Rapids.
MAQUOKETA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Vietnam
KCRG.com

Victims named in deadly Maquoketa shooting

The Linn County Sheriff's Office is investigating after someone stabbed a man in the chest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County hold recruiting event. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County held their summer recruiting event at Diamond Dreams in North Liberty on Saturday. Members of Cedar Falls community...
MAQUOKETA, IA
Eagle 102.3

Tapping into Galena Brewfest for a Fun and Worthy Community Cause

As a recent returnee to the Tri-States, I am quickly discovering that there are countless events, adventures, and community organizations to tap into and support. Such as it was at the Galena Brewfest on Saturday afternoon at Chestnut Mountain Resort in Galena. The event raised funds for the Galena ARC, which hosts dozens of art, recreation, and cultural programs for youth and adults.
GALENA, IL
Eagle 102.3

The Mid-America HOG Rally 2022 Comes to Dubuque

Next week it's all about the Harley! With pre-events planned for Wednesday July 20th, official activities for the 2022 Mid America HOG Rally in Dubuque start on Thursday July 21st and go through Saturday the 23rd. This event is the big one, as 1,000 plus Harley's descend upon Dubuque for the first ever "Hollywood Dubuque" event! Before we get to far though, all these events are focused on a select group of riders.
DUBUQUE, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Eagle 102.3

Eagle 102.3

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 102.3 FM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://eagle1023fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy