Sioux City, IA

FRANKEN TO CAMPAIGN IN NORTHWEST IOWA

By Woody Gottburg
kscj.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE DEMOCRAT RUNNING FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT IN THE UPCOMING NOVEMBER ELECTION WILL BE CAMPAIGNING IN NORTHWEST IOWA THIS WEEKEND. RETIRED...

ourquadcities.com

Iowa Dems changes to keep caucuses first might give too much ground

Proposal seems to resemble primary more than caucus in some ways. Progress comes on federal legislation that would make the United States more competitive in the microchip industry. Illinois tightens the rules for getting a firearm owners identification card, and the future of the Iowa caucuses for the Democratic Party remains in limbo.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

RAGBRAI Departs Sergeant Bluff, Headed West

Sergeant Bluff, Iowa — Several thousand bicycle riders, their families and support staff have departed Sergeant Bluff, which is just south of Sioux City, en route to Ida Grove, for this year’s RAGBRAI — the annual great bike ride across Iowa. The trek is just over 53 miles, and the climb is over 2500 feet.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

In C.R. stop, DeJear rallies Democrats to unseat Reynolds in ‘tough’ race

CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
iowa.media

Large support from Iowans for Freedom Amendment heading into November

A new poll shows large support among likely Iowa voters for the Freedom Amendment heading into the November general election. The Freedom Amendment would add Second Amendment protections to Iowa’s state constitution. Only six states, which includes Iowa, Minnesota, Maryland, California, New York and New Jersey, do not have language in their respective state constitutions that protects the right of their citizens to keep and bear arms.
IOWA STATE
kciiradio.com

Breaking News: Washington Declared an Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
IOWA STATE
nwestiowa.com

Survey shows more bullying in N'West Iowa

REGIONAL—Several types of bullying behaviors are on the rise in N’West Iowa, according to data in the most recent Iowa Youth Survey Report. The findings from the survey, which was conducted by the Iowa Department of Public Health’s Division of Behavioral Health Sept. 28-Nov. 19, were released in May.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Small Iowa towns hope RAGBRAI fundraising can enact community change

Jim Hamm has lived in Nemaha his entire life. And throughout the years, he’s watched as the small town of around 60 people in northwest Iowa has changed. He’s seen its businesses and its population slowly fade. “It's tough to maintain a small town,” Hamm said. “It used...
NEMAHA, IA
KCCI.com

New Jan. 6 video: One Iowan came close to encountering vice president

DES MOINES, Iowa — Newly released video shows just how close one Iowa suspect came to the vice president of the United States. These images released by the House Committee investigating the attack appear to show a new angle of Doug Jensen's confrontation with a Capitol police officer as Secret Service agents worked to get Vice President Mike Pence out of a nearby room.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

John Deere leaves Ottumwa

Iowa attorney general wants state to make it easier for people to test drugs for fentanyl and obtain narcan. The small strips of paper can detect the presence of fentanyl in pills, powder, or injectables. But under Iowa law - the strips are considered "drug paraphernalia" and are illegal. Updated:...
OTTUMWA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Long, Hot Days Worse For Iowans With Dementia

(West Des Moines, IA) — While prolonged hot weather can irritate us all, it can be worse for people living with dementia. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, says they’re more sensitive to temperature changes and can become more easily agitated and anxious. If they only have fans, you might consider taking them somewhere that’s air conditioned, like a senior center or a shopping mall. Even when the sun goes down, it can still be quite hot and humid, so take precautions at night, too. Make sure they’re sleeping in a cool, comfortable place — and Livingston suggests staying overnight when it’s particularly hot to make sure they’re okay and that they don’t wander off or get confused.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Help Wanted: These 5 occupations are most needed in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 90,000 jobs are posted on theIowa Works website, and a listing of the top 25 postings shows there is a great need for nurses and truck drivers. Registered nurses make up the top spot, with nearly 4,800 jobs posted. The state has need for...
kscj.com

MILLER CALLS FOR LEGALIZATION OF FENTANYL TEST STRIPS IN IOWA

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL TOM MILLER SAYS THE RAPID INCREASE IN FENTANYL-RELATED DEATHS NEEDS TO BE ADDRESSED WITH THE LEGALIZATION OF FENTANYL TEST STRIPS. MILLER SAYS THERE SHOULD ALSO BE EXPANDED USE OF NALOXONE — WHICH CAN REVERSE AN OPIOID OVERDOSE. MILLER WAS JOINED BY FELLOW DEMOCRAT AND STORY COUNTY...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Newest Iowa Monitor Shows Worsening Drought Conditions

Portions of Cherokee, Plymouth, and Woodbury counties are still in Extreme Drought, according to the most recent Iowa Drought Monitor released on Thursday. Much of Buena Vista County is in Severe Drought, and portions of surrounding counties are all at least Abnormally Dry, and parts of all of them have both Severe and Moderate Drought.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Land values rising, especially in Iowa

IARN — One of the biggest questions farmers are asking is what their land rent rates will be next year. With higher land values, farmers are expecting rent to be the next big input cost increase in an uncertain time. As farmers are working to lock in other inputs such as fertilizers and seeds for 2023, they really need to know how many acres they will be farming before they can start.
IOWA STATE

