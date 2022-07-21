Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3 days ago
July 21 (Reuters) - Russia resumed sending gas through its biggest pipeline to Europe but Germany said it not enough to rule out potential shortages, while in Ukraine officials said three people had been killed and 23 wounded in Russian shelling of a marketplace. ECONOMY. * Gas flows from...
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit the major port of Odesa in southern Ukraine on Saturday, the Ukrainian military said, dealing a blow to a deal signed on Friday to unblock grain exports from Black Sea ports. The landmark deal signed by Moscow and Kyiv on Friday is...
MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia said on Sunday that its cruise missiles had struck military infrastructure of Ukraine's Odesa port, destroying a military boat a day after Moscow reached a grain deal with the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine. "Kalibr missiles destroyed Odesa port's military infrastructure, sending a Ukrainian...
* This content was produced in territory annexed by Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. LOBANOVE VILLAGE, CRIMEA, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia has sent combine harvesters from Crimea to two Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine to cover a shortage of equipment needed to bring in the crop, a representative of a Russian-installed local administration said.
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of...
MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles. The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed...
SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2% on Monday, recouping some of the previous session's sharp losses, as Russia's missile attacks raised concerns over Ukrainian supplies, despite a deal between the two nations. Corn rose 1.2%, while soybeans added 0.2%. "The Black Sea corridor itself...
LONDON (AP) — Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain, organizers announced Monday, after concluding it is too risky to hold the much-beloved pop extravaganza in the designated host country, Ukraine. The U.K. said the 2023 event would be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity. Ukraine won the right to host the glitzy pan-continental music competition when its entry, the folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won this year’s contest in May. Britain’s Sam Ryder came in second. The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, said it had concluded that “regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons.” It said Britain’s BBC had agreed to broadcast the show on behalf of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC.
CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that a Russian cruise missile strike against the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine would not affect the export of grain. In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had targeted military infrastructure in a missile strike on Saturday, just hours after Kyiv and Moscow had signed a landmark deal to restart crucial grain exports from Ukraine. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - A Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port on Saturday has threatened a deal to aid grain exports and ease a global food crisis. "The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe."
ISTANBUL, July 22 (Reuters) - The United Nations expects a deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea to be fully operational in a few weeks and restore shipments to pre-war levels of 5 million tonnes a month, two senior U.N. officials said on Friday. Ukraine, Russia, Turkey...
WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Ukaine's port of Odesa and said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world's food crisis. The attack "undermines work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to...
KYIV, July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine's infrastructure minister, who signed the U.N.-led deal to unblock Ukraine's ports for grain exports in Turkey on Friday, said the agreement was only possible thanks to Ukraine's military successes. Speaking on television, infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov cited the recapture of Snake Island, a small...
July 23 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine's Odesa port, a U.N. spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports. "These products are desperately needed...
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - A number of insurance underwriters are interested in providing cover for grain shipments from Ukraine after an agreement was reached to re-open Black Sea ports, although the first shipments are expected to be weeks away, industry sources said on Friday. Russia and Ukraine signed a...
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - The United States promised more military support for Ukraine, including drones, and is considering whether to send fighter aircraft, as Russian forces relentlessly shelled towns and cities in the east with the war about to enter its sixth month. Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark...
KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said. "The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles;...
(Adds Zelenskiy in WSJ rejecting early ceasefire, Italy's Draghi, fighter jets) * U.N., Turkey worked to broker Ukraine-Russia export deal. * Hopeful sign of progress toward easing global food crisis. * Russia says it 'won't take advantage' of de-mining of ports. * Russia, Ukraine sign deal as war rages on...
LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday stressed the need for the full implementation of a Russia-Ukraine deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports. The remarks came during a call between the two leaders, a spokeswoman for Johnson said....
