Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

LONDON (AP) — Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain, organizers announced Monday, after concluding it is too risky to hold the much-beloved pop extravaganza in the designated host country, Ukraine. The U.K. said the 2023 event would be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity. Ukraine won the right to host the glitzy pan-continental music competition when its entry, the folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won this year’s contest in May. Britain’s Sam Ryder came in second. The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, said it had concluded that “regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons.” It said Britain’s BBC had agreed to broadcast the show on behalf of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 19 MINUTES AGO