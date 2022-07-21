ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

July 21 (Reuters) - Russia resumed sending gas through its biggest pipeline to Europe but Germany said it not enough to rule out potential shortages, while in Ukraine officials said three people had been killed and 23 wounded in Russian shelling of a marketplace. ECONOMY. * Gas flows from...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

Russia sends combine harvesters to occupied regions of Ukraine

* This content was produced in territory annexed by Russia, where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. LOBANOVE VILLAGE, CRIMEA, July 22 (Reuters) - Russia has sent combine harvesters from Crimea to two Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine to cover a shortage of equipment needed to bring in the crop, a representative of a Russian-installed local administration said.
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine urges UN, Turkey to force to Russia comply with grain export agreements

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Ukraine has called on the United Nations and Turkey to ensure that Russia fulfills its commitments under the agreement for a safe corridor for grain exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, the foreign ministry said on Saturday. Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Politics#Government Of Ukraine#Russian#German#Kremlin#European Union
Agriculture Online

Russia says it hit military boat in Odesa port in Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday that Russian forces had hit a Ukrainian military boat in the port of Odesa in Ukraine with high-precision missiles. The Ukrainian military had said Russian missiles hit the southern port on Saturday, threatening a deal signed...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds as Russian attacks cast doubts over Ukrainian supplies

SINGAPORE, July 25 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2% on Monday, recouping some of the previous session's sharp losses, as Russia's missile attacks raised concerns over Ukrainian supplies, despite a deal between the two nations. Corn rose 1.2%, while soybeans added 0.2%. "The Black Sea corridor itself...
AGRICULTURE
The Associated Press

UK to host 2023 Eurovision after Ukraine ruled too risky

LONDON (AP) — Next year’s Eurovision Song Contest will be staged in Britain, organizers announced Monday, after concluding it is too risky to hold the much-beloved pop extravaganza in the designated host country, Ukraine. The U.K. said the 2023 event would be a celebration of Ukrainian culture and creativity. Ukraine won the right to host the glitzy pan-continental music competition when its entry, the folk-rap ensemble Kalush Orchestra, won this year’s contest in May. Britain’s Sam Ryder came in second. The European Broadcasting Union, which runs Eurovision, said it had concluded that “regrettably, next year’s event could not be held in Ukraine for safety and security reasons.” It said Britain’s BBC had agreed to broadcast the show on behalf of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Agriculture Online

Lavrov offers reassurance over Russian grain supplies in Cairo visit

CAIRO, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov offered reassurances over Russian grain supplies to Egypt during a visit to Cairo on Sunday, amid uncertainty over a deal to resume Ukrainian exports from the Black Sea. Egypt is one of the world's top wheat importers and last year...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Kremlin: Russian strikes on Odesa port don't impact grain exports

MOSCOW, July 25 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that a Russian cruise missile strike against the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine would not affect the export of grain. In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had targeted military infrastructure in a missile strike on Saturday, just hours after Kyiv and Moscow had signed a landmark deal to restart crucial grain exports from Ukraine. (Reporting by Reuters; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

QUOTES-Reactions to Russia's strike on Ukraine's Odesa port

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - A Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port on Saturday has threatened a deal to aid grain exports and ease a global food crisis. "The Secretary-General (Antonio Guterres) unequivocally condemns reported strikes today in the Ukrainian port of Odesa. Yesterday, all parties made clear commitments on the global stage to ensure the safe movement of Ukrainian grain and related products to global markets. These products are desperately needed to address the global food crisis and ease the suffering of millions of people in need around the globe."
EUROPE
Agriculture Online

Blinken says U.S. strongly condemns Russian missile attack against Odesa

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States strongly condemns the Russian missile attack on Saturday against Ukaine's port of Odesa and said Russia bears responsibility for deepening the world's food crisis. The attack "undermines work of the UN, Turkey and Ukraine to...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

U.N. secretary-general condemns reported strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port

July 23 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "unequivocally condemns" reported strikes on Saturday on Ukraine's Odesa port, a U.N. spokesperson said, adding that all parties in the Russia-Ukraine war had committed to a deal on Friday for the export of grains from Ukrainian ports. "These products are desperately needed...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 4-U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - The United States promised more military support for Ukraine, including drones, and is considering whether to send fighter aircraft, as Russian forces relentlessly shelled towns and cities in the east with the war about to enter its sixth month. Moscow and Kyiv signed a landmark...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Ukraine says Russian missiles hit Black Sea port

KYIV, July 23 (Reuters) - Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Ukraine's port of Odesa on Saturday, a day after Russia and Ukraine signed a deal to reopen Black Sea ports to resume grain exports, the Ukrainian military said. "The enemy attacked the Odesa sea trade port with Kalibr cruise missiles;...
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

WRAPUP 14-Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports as war rages on

(Adds Zelenskiy in WSJ rejecting early ceasefire, Italy's Draghi, fighter jets) * U.N., Turkey worked to broker Ukraine-Russia export deal. * Hopeful sign of progress toward easing global food crisis. * Russia says it 'won't take advantage' of de-mining of ports. * Russia, Ukraine sign deal as war rages on...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UK PM Johnson stresses need for Ukraine grain deal to implemented in full

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday stressed the need for the full implementation of a Russia-Ukraine deal to reopen Ukrainian ports for grain exports. The remarks came during a call between the two leaders, a spokeswoman for Johnson said....
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy