Economy

How Procurement Drives Strategic Agendas

By Marina Mayer
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly 60-70% of procurement teams’ focus is now on strategic pursuits such as strategic sourcing, demand management, value engineering, supplier segmentation, stakeholder management and supply risk management, according...

Footwear News

Target Adds Three Sorting Centers to Power Faster Delivery

Target is rolling out three new sortation centers throughout the next year to help power delivery across the country. Two of these centers will be located in greater Chicago, and one will be positioned in the metro area of Denver, Colo., adding to the company’s existing six sortation centers across the U.S. The centers function as centers to pack and sort items for local deliveries.
DENVER, CO
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Case Study: Increase Manufacturing Productivity

If you can find the bottlenecks that are slowing down your assembly line, you can increase efficiency and productivity. Manufacturing managers, roaming the factory floor, can address workflow impediments, but these supervisors can’t be everywhere at once. Using Edge Impulse's industry-leading edge ML development platform, Advantech developed a smart monitoring system that autonomously flags even tiny delays, providing for precise fine-tuning with less human oversight. The new setup, now in place on a live assembly line, can easily be re-trained to monitor other production tasks.
TECHNOLOGY

