Chicago police hope the public will help track down two offenders who stabbed a woman who intervened in a robbery on a Red Line train in the Loop last week. According to police, two women, ages 21 and 22, were on the train at Monroe around 2:15 a.m. Monday when the people seen in these surveillance images took the younger woman’s purse at knifepoint.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO