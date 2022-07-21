ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salley, SC

Salley man arrested, charged with two counts of murder in Days Inn shooting

By Dede Biles dbiles@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago

A 20-year-old Salley man has been charged with two counts of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after being arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting earlier this month.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents took Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover into custody without incident around 6:30 a.m. on the 700 block of Morton Avenue in Aiken’s Crosland Park neighborhood.

Glover then was transported to the Aiken County detention center.

The site of the July 2 shooting incident was the Days Inn by Wyndham that is near Exit 22 on Interstate 20.

The victims, Stephen A. Poole, 40, and Barry J. Redding, 39, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are ongoing, according to the release.

The Days Inn where the shooting occurred is at 2654 Columbia Highway North.

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Arrest made in Friday night shooting off Two Notch Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say they've taken one person into custody on a charge of attempted murder following a Friday night shooting on Two Notch Road. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to 7431 Nates Road, the address of a Red Roof Inn hotel, around 11 p.m. where someone had been shot. At the scene, they found a woman with gunshot wounds to her upper body who was soon rushed to a local hospital for treatment.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CPD investigating shooting near Farrow Road convenience store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place near the EZ Spot convenience store at 3213 Farrow Road. According to police, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, July 23. A 15-year-old male and a 23-year-old male did receive non-life threatening injuries. Officials say they...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Teen among two shot near Columbia convenience store, police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are still working to determine the motive behind a shooting that left two wounded near a Columbia convenience store on Saturday night. The call came in around 11 p.m. and police were dispatched to the EZ Spot convenience store in the 3200 block of Farrow Road near Academy Street in the Colonial Heights neighborhood. Police said two victims were ultimately found at the location, one 15 years old and the other 23 years old.
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salley, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
106.3 WORD

Another arrest made in fatal Upstate shooting case

Another arrest has been made following a fatal shooting earlier this month. 25 year old, Anthony Jerome White of Greenwood has been charged with Accessory to murder after the fact. As we previously reported, 27 year old Christopher Longshore was arrested for murder following the fatal shooting of Keyiona Hill...
GREENWOOD, SC
WJBF

Woman with gunshot wound arrives at fire department for help

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Investigators with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into how a woman walked into local fire station shot. It happened Saturday around 3:00 p.m. Deputies responded to Engine Company 6 on Richmond Hill Road in Augusta. That is where they found a woman had been shot at least once and was being treated by fire department personnel. Investigators later learned that the shooting happened at Cedarwood Apartments on Richmond Hill Road West. The victim was taken to the fire station by private vehicle. She was eventually taken to Augusta University Medical Center’s ER and her injuries are not considered to be life threatening at this time.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Gunshot victim dropped off at local fire station, police say

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office was called to Augusta Fire Station six Saturday after someone dropped off a female gunshot victim there shortly after 3 p.m. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office says once they arrived that the victim was already being treated by Augusta Fire Department...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Authorities searching for missing woman

Augusta, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 35-year-old Mariela Beatriz Truitt. Truitt was last seen at 2935 Hummingbird Lane on July 22nd wearing black spandex pants and black tank top shirt. Mariela Truitt may have suicidal tendencies and information was provided that subject...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#The Days Inn
live5news.com

Troopers: Driver killed in Orangeburg Co. after vehicle overturned

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a vehicle overturned in the Santee area on Sunday, leaving one person dead. It happened on SC 6 near Resort Street at 4:16 p.m. A 2006 Toyota Corolla was traveling west on SC 6 and traveled off the left...
wfxg.com

Sheriff's Office searching for suspected attempted breaking and entering subject

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify a man they say attempted to gain entry into and Evans home. On July 21 at around 6:45 p.m., the man was caught on the homeowner's Ring security doorbell walking around the property. The home is on the 900 block of Watermark Dr. in Evans. Investigators say he also went into the mailbox.
EVANS, GA
wach.com

SC Authorities searching for man who stole shotgun, car

KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A carjacker is on the run and an active manhunt is underway in the Midlands, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. LOCAL FIRST | Remains of missing woman found in Newberry County, boyfriend charged. Kershaw and Fairfield County Deputies along with SLED are searching...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News19 WLTX

Missing Columbia woman found dead, boyfriend charged with murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies said a woman who was reported missing has been found dead and that her boyfriend is responsible for her killing. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announced Friday that that the body of 38-year-old Alisa Wood was found in Newberry County on July 19. Lott said the remains were found in a shallow grave near the Little Mountain community.
COLUMBIA, SC
WJBF

2 injured in plane crash in Saluda County

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — Two people recover following a small plane crash in Saluda County on Saturday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing near Batesburg Highway and Beulah Road after having an engine failure. The pilot and passenger only suffered minor injuries. The Sheriff’s Office, E-M-S, […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

Holly Hill man killed in cement plant incident identified

HARLEYVILLE, S.C. — Authorities are investigating a workplace incident in Dorchester County that left a Holly Hill man dead. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said the incident occurred at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville on Thursday. While his office didn't elaborate on what happened, he said a worker was severely injured while working with a machine and taken to Trident Medical Center for treatment.
HOLLY HILL, SC
WJBF

Worker dead after accident at cement plant in Dorchester County, coroner says

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 43-year-old man has died after suffering an injury while working at a cement plant in Dorchester County. Travis Cason of Holly Hill was working at the Giant Cement Plant outside of Harleyville on Thursday when he was severely injured while working with equipment, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul […]
WIS-TV

One dead, one injured after fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, one person is dead after a fatal collision on Garners Ferry Road. Officials say the collision occurred around 4 a.m. on Saturday, July 23. The driver of the 2019 Sedan was traveling west on Garners Ferry Road when it was...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Driver sent to hospital after head-on collision in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County deputies arrived at the scene for a motorcycle vs. vehicle, head-on collision on Augusta Road and Cemetery Road. According to dispatchers, the call came in at 10:01 p.m. on Friday. There were reports of injuries, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

17-year-old dead after shooting at northeast Columbia apartment complex

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a teen killed on Wednesday night near a popular area shopping center. According to Coroner Naida Rutherford, 17-year-old Marquel T. Walker was the victim of a homicide that occurred at 780 Fashion Drive around 9:30 p.m. The apartment complex at that address is known as the Nexus at Sandhill and is adjacent to the Village at Sandhill shopping center.
FOX Carolina

Deputies warning residents about scammers in Newberry Co.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about scam callers. Deputies say people have been receiving calls with a recording stating their bill was past due with Dominion Energy. The recording goes on to state the customer service advisor has the names...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
168
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy