HUDSON, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Carnegie Medal of Honor is the highest honor awarded to civilian heroism. 18 Americans are being awarded the honor this year. Today, that medal was given to the family of Ricky Lee Sneve at a ceremony in Hudson, South Dakota. Last June, the 10-year-old drowned in the Big Sioux River near Hudson while trying to save his 5-year-old sister. Ricky was able to save her but was caught up in the undertow. Divers recovered his body about 75 feet down river, in 12 feet of water.

HUDSON, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO