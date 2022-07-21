ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamsburg, WV

McClintic Veterans Memorial Bridge dedicated in Williamsburg

By Sarah Mansheim
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago
WILLIAMSBURG, W.Va. (WVDN) – On July 16, Sen. Stephen Baldwin gathered with the McClintic family to dedicate a bridge to their family members for generations of military and public service.

“The McClintics settled in Greenbrier County from Ireland in 1802, and they’ve been leaders ever since in military service, education, farming, health care, and more,” said Baldwin. “It was an honor to be part of their family reunion at the family homeplace near the bridge which is now named in their honor.”

Bunyan and Aena McClintic had nine children, and five of the boys served in the US Army from 1957-1979—Levi, Patrick, James, Wayne, and Bedford.

All of the brothers served with distinction and came home to lead the community in various professional roles. Patrick McClintic was awarded the Bronze Star and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

Many of “Bun” and Aena McClintic’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren also served in the military over the years. Trevor Weikle continues to serve in the US Army Reserves to this day.

“The McClintics are a wonderful family who exhibit the American spirit,” said Baldwin. “We honor those that served and their entire family, for we know families bear the burden of sacrifice together.”

Four of the McClintic brothers together at the family reunion on the day of the bridge dedication.
The extended McClintic family
Sen. Stephen Baldwin with the McClintic family

Baldwin sponsored the bridge resolution along with co-sponsors Senators Woodrum, Jeffries, Lindsay, Stollings, and Phillips. It was first introduced in 2020 with the help of Debbie McClintic Brown and Delegate Jeff Campbell.

The post McClintic Veterans Memorial Bridge dedicated in Williamsburg appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Greenbrier County, WV
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1852.

