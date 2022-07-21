ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AP source: Browns to sign Rosen as team awaits Watson ruling

By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bYDrE_0gnmL5wh00

The Cleveland Browns reached an agreement Thursday with free agent quarterback Josh Rosen on a one-year contract, giving them another veteran as they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Rosen, who was on Cleveland's radar before the 2018 draft, will officially sign the contract Friday, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the deal.

The 25-year-old Rosen worked out this week for the Browns along with A.J. McCarron as they make contingency plans in case Watson is suspended by the NFL.

The Browns want to open training camp next week with four quarterbacks, according to the person.

Watson is facing a possible NFL suspension after being accused by two dozen female massage therapists of sexual misconduct during sessions while the three-time Pro Bowler played for the Houston Texans.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the league's disciplinary officer, is deciding whether Watson, who was traded to the Browns in March, has violated the personal conduct policy.

If Watson is suspended, the Browns intend to go with veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starter and Rosen as his backup.

Brissett has started 37 games during his pro career with New England, Indianapolis and Miami. He signed as a free agent one day after Cleveland enticed Watson to waive his no-trade clause with a five-year, $230 million contract that's fully guaranteed.

Josh Dobbs is also on Cleveland's roster, but the 27-year-old has never started an NFL game and the Browns wanted to bring in another veteran in case Watson is out for multiple games.

Rosen was one of several top college quarterbacks the Browns considered drafting with the first overall pick in 2018 before choosing Baker Mayfield. Cleveland dealt Mayfield to Carolina earlier this month after agreeing to pick up $10 million of his salary for 2022.

Rosen was drafted 10th that year by Arizona. He went 3-13 in starts for the Cardinals and Miami. He was with Atlanta last season and appeared in four games.

The 31-year-old McCarron nearly came to Cleveland in a 2017 trade from Cincinnati, but the deal was voided when the Browns failed to file the appropriate paperwork with the league on time. McCarron also has played for Oakland and Houston.

———

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP—NFL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp. The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez. Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Perez will join the...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
State
Arizona State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
MarketRealist

Who Owns Heinz Ketchup? Company Canceled Steelers Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have terminated their deal with Heinz. The team’s home stadium will longer be called Heinz Field. Who owns Heinz ketchup and why did the company cancel the deal with the Steelers?. Article continues below advertisement. Heinz is headquartered in Pittsburgh and signed the deal with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RamDigest

DeSean Jackson Receives Rams Super Bowl Ring

DeSean Jackson's most recent NFL endeavors came in Las Vegas, but he's hit the gridiron jackpot in Los Angeles. Jackson was part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl ring bestowment ceremonies, as he showcased his nearly earned ring on his Instagram story. The veteran receiver, who remains a free agent, earned the first championship honor of his career despite being bid farewell from the Rams prior to the postseason, his last game in blue and yellow coming in October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Browns Land 3 Players In PFF’s Top 50 NFL Players

Things could look good for the Cleveland Browns this season, as the PFF just came out with their top 50 NFL players. For Browns fans, they have three of their star players who’ve made that list, something to be proud of this season. However, the ranking of Nick Chubb...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Ap#The Associated Press
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavs-Hornets Trade Sends Jarrett Allen To Charlotte

The NBA is constantly evolving. Trends come and go, but some stick. At times, changes occur throughout the league that permanently alter the game. Small-ball has been one of those changes. It’s not that big men don’t have a place in the NBA anymore – they do. Still, any team would benefit from having lineups they’re able to run that prioritize speed.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

Legendary Ohio State quarterback accepts NFL coaching job

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett is a legend in the college football world, and now he’s trying his hand at coaching, accepting a job with the Detroit Lions. The three-time Big Ten Quarterback of the Year has signed with the Lions as an offensive assistant, marking his first coaching job in either the NFL or college football following his playing career.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (7/24/22)

It is Sunday, July 24, 2022, and training camp is officially underway for the Cleveland Browns rookies and quarterbacks. A photo of one of those Browns quarterbacks is our top story on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words. Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
ABC News

ABC News

754K+
Followers
167K+
Post
421M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy