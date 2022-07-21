ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Personalized Coaching with Future Fitness for Just $19

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today and sign up for our Daily Deals newsletter. For most of us, personal training can be a bit out of reach thanks to average costs of around $100/hour. If you...

www.gearpatrol.com

You love outdoor adventures and have plenty of gear. But is it cool? The truth is, fun gear makes trips in nature more enjoyable and relaxing. So, today, we’re highlighting outdoor items that combine both form and function. They’re the coolest outdoor gadgets we’ve seen, and they make your journey into the wild incredible.
This is an installment of Startup Year One, a special series of interviews with founders about the major lessons they have learned in the immediate aftermath of their businesses’ first year of operation. Clothing rental and subscription services—especially those around work and formal events—took a hit during the pandemic...
SPY

Blink-And-You’ll-Miss-It Amazon Coupon Saves You $50 Off This Popular Under-Desk Exercise Bike

Click here to read the full article. With record heat waves making people all over the world absolutely miserable — not to mention the million other reasons to stress out about 2022 — we totally understand if you’re feeling a bit lazy. And that’s exactly why we’re obsessing over this popular under-desk elliptical Right now, you can save $50 with an Amazon coupon on this Under DeskCycle 2 mini exercise bike, designed to help make movement during the workday easy. With summer travel, kids, partners and demanding professional obligations, it can feel impossible to schedule hour-long workouts during the work week....
RETAIL
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Amazon has offered a $3.9 billion all-cash deal to acquire One Medical, a 'primary care organization' that combines in-person, digital and Telehealth medical services in one convenient format. This offer follows Amazon's 2018 acquisition of Pillpack and the subsequent (2020) launch of Amazon Pharmacy. Amazon Pharmacy offers Prime members free, unlimited two-day prescriptions and discounts on medications not covered by the Prime member's insurance. Now, the SVP of Amazon Health Services confirms the company believes that "health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention." Acquiring One Medical would allow Amazon to build on the success of its own Amazon Care service, which was originally tested on its employees in 2019 before expanding nationwide in 2022. Now, the company hopes to open physical clinics in over 20 cities. Meanwhile, Walgreens hopes to open 1,000 physical clinics in the U.S. by 2027. CVS already offers basic care with nurse practitioners in more than 1,100 in-store clinics. Walmart wants to introduce virtual medical services to complement its existing in-person Walmart Health centers. So perhaps, health care is already being reinvented right under our noses.
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Shoppers Say This Tower Fan Turns 'Texas Summers Into Heaven,' and It's on Sale

The July humidity is gearing up to easily transition into oppressive August heat — and in the meantime, we're all spending copious amounts of time standing in front of the air conditioner. And while that's certainly one way to stay cool during these summertime heat waves, another way is to invest in a powerful tower fan to do the work for you.
CNET

Prime Day Is the Perfect Time to Grab a Jackery Power Bank for Your Beach Trip

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. As we move into the back half of Amazon Prime Day, I've noticed some more of my favorite products have joined the others with discounted prices. I've been playing around with power stations for a few years now and Jackery has always been a strong contender for the top spot.
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

How to Sharpen Kitchen Knives the Right Way

Vincent Lau’s job is to restore and maintain the blades of hundreds of clients a week, many of who belong to New York City’s culinary elite. When we met at Korin, a Japanese knife and kitchenware emporium in Tribeca where he does his work, he was just finishing up a set of 104 steak knives from Eleven Madison Park (considered by many critics to be one of the world’s best restaurants). But he wasn’t using some automatic, industrial sharpener. Lau favors the time-tested techniques of traditional whetstone sharpening — even if it’s slower.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

