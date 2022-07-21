Get Personalized Coaching with Future Fitness for Just $19

Amazon has offered a $3.9 billion all-cash deal to acquire One Medical, a 'primary care organization' that combines in-person, digital and Telehealth medical services in one convenient format. This offer follows Amazon's 2018 acquisition of Pillpack and the subsequent (2020) launch of Amazon Pharmacy. Amazon Pharmacy offers Prime members free, unlimited two-day prescriptions and discounts on medications not covered by the Prime member's insurance. Now, the SVP of Amazon Health Services confirms the company believes that "health care is high on the list of experiences that need reinvention." Acquiring One Medical would allow Amazon to build on the success of its own Amazon Care service, which was originally tested on its employees in 2019 before expanding nationwide in 2022. Now, the company hopes to open physical clinics in over 20 cities. Meanwhile, Walgreens hopes to open 1,000 physical clinics in the U.S. by 2027. CVS already offers basic care with nurse practitioners in more than 1,100 in-store clinics. Walmart wants to introduce virtual medical services to complement its existing in-person Walmart Health centers. So perhaps, health care is already being reinvented right under our noses.

