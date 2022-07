Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is attempting to move away from a couple nicknames that were given to him during a strong rookie season. While the undrafted free agent was getting significant rotation minutes for an ailing Lakers squad, Reaves was handed the nicknames "AR-15," based on his initials and jersey number, and "Hillbilly Kobe," as a reference to growing up in small-town Newark, Arkansas.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO