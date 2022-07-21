ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

This Is Illinois' Most Beautiful River

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Rivers are a great place to escape the hustle and bustle of the every day, and get some fresh air out in nature. There are many beautiful rivers that flow through Illinois. Some flow through cities and small towns, while others flow through forests and mountains that surround local parks. Others are the subject of many family camping trips, hikes, and day excursions. Though there are many beautiful rivers to choose from, there is only one that is rated as more beautiful than the rest.

According to Cheapism, the most beautiful river in all of Illinois is the Vermilion River. This river is a total of 28-miles-long and flows through an abundance of landforms throughout the state.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the Vermilion River:

"The only Illinois river to earn the federal Wild and Scenic designation, the sleepy 28-mile Vermilion's Middle Fork passes through a wide variety of landscapes, including high bluffs, forests, and prairie. There are plenty of sand bars for paddlers to hop out and observe hawks, turtles, and other wildlife, and the river valley hosts two dozen threatened or endangered species."

