West Bend, WI – There’s comfort when someone wraps their arms around you and says, “Please… Sit…. Let me bring you something to eat.”. Executive Chef Lou Henschel of Cedarburg heads up the kitchen at Gary’s Place, 110 Wisconsin Street, best known for its era as The Binkery. Henschel provides that gentle skillset and promises whatever you order will be presented with the care of a homemade recipe that spans multiple generations of the Henschel family tree. You won’t be disappointed.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO