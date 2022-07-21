Warriors opting to run it back, out of Kevin Durant trade sweepstakes?

In other words, don’t expect the Warriors to reunite with Kevin Durant. Sure, they know first-hand how valuable Durant can be — he helped them win back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 — but after claiming another championship without him, the Warriors appear to be comfortable moving forward with what they have.

It does not appear the Warriors want to sacrifice any of their youth or depth in pursuit of another marquee player. “It’s a good group. We’re lucky. It’ll be fun to see,” Myers said. “We were really hunting last year. Now I guess we’re back to being the hunted, which I didn’t think we’d be. We’ll see. I think we can handle it.” -via NBA.com / July 21, 2022

As he strolled down the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles before Wednesday night’s ESPYS, Golden State general manager Bob Myers finally looked relaxed. No doubt he’s enjoyed his summer. Last month the Warriors won their fourth NBA championship in eight years, and after a champagne-soaked victory parade, Myers has been busy fine-tuning the roster through Draft selections and various offseason moves. “I like our team and where it’s at,” Myers told NBA.com. “I want to give the guys a chance to do it again.” -via NBA.com / July 21, 2022

After following his Sixth Man of the Year runaway with a shaky, injury-marred postseason — Herro averaged 13 points on 41% shooting, including an ugly 23% on 3s — Herro is perhaps the most polarizing high-wattage player in the NBA. He has reached this strange point just as he becomes the key veteran in any potential Miami Heat trade package for Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell, or whichever star becomes available next. The Heat so far have not gotten much traction on either front, but they are still trying and can never be counted out. If Miami pulls off a superstar trade, it’s going to be in part because the team on the other end is higher on Herro than consensus. -via ESPN / July 21, 2022