ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Former teacher says he earns higher pay as Walmart professional

By Maia Belay, Nexstar Media Wire
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MI13c_0gnm8dWw00

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A former teacher said he is making more money as a Walmart professional.

Seth Goshorn taught for nearly six years, including at an elementary school in Canton, Ohio, before deciding to change careers. It’s a decision he said that led to an increase in pay by about $20,000 after factoring in bonuses.

Dressed in his new Walmart uniform, Goshorn recorded a TikTok video acknowledging the dramatic pay gap. He said the video unexpectedly went viral.

“I didn’t think it would be this good. I might get a couple hundred likes, so just the fact that it blew up and I’ve only been on it for like a year,” said Goshorn. “It was really cool to see just the power of the internet.”

Goshorn, who has a degree in early childhood education, is now working as a “Walmart coach” on the management track. More than one month into his new job, he said the transition was smooth.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19

“Last year I made about $43K teaching, so not anything terrible, but it also still left a lot to be desired,” said Goshorn.

He said he loved his time as a teacher and made lifelong friendships with families. However, he was searching for a job that would better fit his financial needs while planning an upcoming wedding with his fiancée.

Goshorn said working at Walmart provides professional growth without requiring a second degree.

“My degree doesn’t exactly translate but the skills that a lot of teachers have and the leadership ability teachers have does correlate to a lot of companies,” he said. “So, find a company that’s willing to train you for a position that might pay better.”

Goshorn does not discourage anyone from becoming a teacher and said educators need additional support through increased salaries.

“Even though they’re scheduled for 40 hours, they’re working a lot more than that, whether it’s teaching, grading after school,” said Goshorn. “I coached football and track so those were other things on the weekends. I did summer school. We don’t have all the time off that they think.”

According to data referred to by the Ohio Department of Education, the median teacher assignment salary statewide is $64,427. Salaries can vary widely depending on which county and what school district a teacher works in.

Eastern Gateway halting Free College Benefit Program

Goshorn said he hopes his story serves as a teaching moment about the power of the career pivot and the importance of supporting teachers.

“I’m going to be a lifelong teacher,” he said. “That will always be a part of my life, whether it’s at Walmart or on social media.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Ohio student drowns during football outing

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An Akron Public Schools student reportedly drowned last week, the district confirmed. The student, who was going into 9th grade this year, was reportedly on an outing with the Ellet high school football team at Melanie Lake in Uniontown Thursday when the incident took place.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

West Branch School District planning November levy

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch Local School District is looking to put a 0.5% earned income tax levy on the ballot in November. According to the district, the money would be used for improved safety measures, to increase career tech offerings and remove the pay-to-play model. “Over the...
BELOIT, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Business
Canton, OH
Education
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktok
WYTV.com

Local fire department announces death of former chief

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring Fire & EMS announced the passing of a former chief on Sunday. According to a Sebring Fire and EMS Facebook post, former Chief Jim Cannell passed away. The post said Chief Cannell spent many years dedicating his time and service to the citizens of...
SEBRING, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Walmart
WKBN

Salem man police considered dangerous taken into custody

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have finally captured a Salem man after a week-long search. According to a Facebook post from the City of Salem Police Department, Christopher Lee Hyler was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. Hyler had violated his parole and was considered dangerous, police...
WKBN

Thieves drive stolen car into Ohio bar in ATM heist

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton are looking for clues after suspects drove a stolen vehicle into Ida’s Café. Angela Gilger tells FOX 8 they ran the car through the back room to try and steal the ATM. According to Gilger, the thieves put the ATM in the back of a second truck, but it fell out in the parking lot. She believes there was also a third vehicle being used as a lookout.
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
WKBN

WKBN

39K+
Followers
21K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy