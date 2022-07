DETROIT -- Marco Kasper was destined to be found by the Detroit Red Wings well before they selected him with the No. 8 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft on July 7. The 18-year-old center prospect was playing for Rogle BK of the Swedish Hockey League, the team that produced Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider, last season's winner of the Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year, and now includes two other Detroit selections in the 2020 NHL Draft -- defenseman William Wallinder (No. 32) and forward Theodor Niederbach (No. 51).

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO