The Cleveland Browns added some players to the PUP list on Friday. One of those players is reportedly former Purdue WR David Bell per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. Bell is reportedly dealing with a foot injury. Luckily the injury is not as bad as it sounds, and it looks like he will be able to start practicing soon. For the Browns, rookies and quarterbacks reported to practice on Friday. Training camp practice for everyone else officially begins on July 27.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO