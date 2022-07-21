Iowa’s unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level

DES MOINES — The rules for collecting unemployment in Iowa changed this month — going from 26 weeks to 16 weeks before the unemployment benefits end. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says it’s too early to know if that has had an impact yet. “It didn’t start until o claims that were started, are filed July 3rd forward. So we’re just in the very beginning of it. And right now, you know, our unemployment claims are as low as they’ve been since the 70s. So we’re not seeing a lot of people on benefits, because people are finding jobs,” Townsend says.

