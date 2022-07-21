ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa’s unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate is back to its pre-pandemic level. Iowa Workforce Development says Iowa’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 2.6% in June, down from 2.7% in May. Iowa establishments added 5,100 jobs...

DES MOINES — The rules for collecting unemployment in Iowa changed this month — going from 26 weeks to 16 weeks before the unemployment benefits end. Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend says it’s too early to know if that has had an impact yet. “It didn’t start until o claims that were started, are filed July 3rd forward. So we’re just in the very beginning of it. And right now, you know, our unemployment claims are as low as they’ve been since the 70s. So we’re not seeing a lot of people on benefits, because people are finding jobs,” Townsend says.
DES MOINES — The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month hit a record high, while the number of home sales is dropping according to the Iowa Association of Realtors. The median price for an Iowa home sold in June was a record $230,000. That’s about 12% more expensive than the median price for Iowa homes sold in June of 2021. Homes placed on the market sold in an average of 27 days last month. That’s 18% faster than in June of last year.
DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand is encouraging Iowa school districts to apply for federal infrastructure grants to replace aging diesel powered buses. The grants can be used to buy buses that are battery-powered or run on propane or compressed natural gas. Sand said the federal program puts no limit on how much money goes to each state.
DES MOINES — Employees who work at 28 Planned Parenthood clinics five states, including Iowa, have voted to form a union. According to the National Labor Relations Board, over 90% of workers who voted supported the move. Ashley Schmidt who works Planned Parenthood facilities in Nebraska and western Iowa spoke during an online news conference.
Investigated the stroke death rate in Iowa using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New pilot program studying the impacts of giving low-income Iowans $500 a month

DES MOINES, Iowa — This fall, Mid-Iowa Health Foundation is kicking off a basic income pilot program. “Those early findings are really pointing to the ways in which having a sustained basic income allows people to pivot to a more secure financial situation," says CEO and President of Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Nalo Johnson.
DES MOINES — The last quarantine associated with a bird flu outbreak at a commercial flock has been lifted. “This is good news,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig told Radio Iowa. “It’s a milestone day.”. Quarantines were issued to bar poultry and eggs from being shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS — Attempting to diminish the significance of poll numbers and fundraising that trails Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear told Linn County supporters Thursday that such figures do not capture the sentiment of Iowans. Campaign filings this week showed Reynolds has more than 10 times...
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has released its list of new Iowa Great Places, and Washington was selected as one of the cities. Washington now joins a select group of cities that have collectively received more than $22 million in state support since the program started in 2005. In...
(UNDATED) — While the cost of gasoline remains high in general, prices are continuing to drop. According to Triple-A, Iowa’s average price for regular-unleaded today (Friday) is four dollars, 16 cents a gallon — that’s 13 cents cheaper than it was a week ago. The national average is at four-41 a gallon. The cheapest gas on average in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-89 a gallon. The most expensive average gas price is in Adams County at four-54 a gallon.
Waterloo, IA – State officials have announced that the $100 million program reportedly invests in transformational attractions that will bolster the quality of life in Iowa communities, enhance tourism and attract new residents. Black Hawk County Conservation and Linn County Conservation were jointly awarded $3,500,000 to pave 16 miles...
IOWA — Many emergency medical services agencies across Iowa are facing shortages in staff, with rural areas seeing the most impact. Leaders are looking to designate EMS an essential service in their communities. A state law enacted last year would allow counties to do so by holding a referendum. If residents vote to make EMS […]
(Des Moines, IA) — Starting today (July 21), letters, cards and photos mailed to inmates in Iowa prisons will be digitized by a company in Las Vegas and later destroyed. Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford says the mail will be scanned, printed in color and just the copies will be sent to each prison for delivery to inmates. The reason why – to curb smuggling of contraband, specifically the synthetic drug K-2, which can be sprayed on paper. Crawford says the decision to digitize prison mail was spurred by an incident last year when 60 inmates at the state prison in Clarinda were involved in either distributing or consuming K-2.
THE DES MOINES REGISTER’S IOWA POLL FINDS A MAJORITY OF IOWA REPUBLICANS WANT DONALD TRUMP TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT IN 2024, WHILE JUST 37 PERCENT OF IOWA DEMOCRATS SAY PRESIDENT BIDEN SHOULD SEEK A SECOND TERM. RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

