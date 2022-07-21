Iowa’s unemployment rate back to pre-pandemic level

(Des Moines, IA) — Starting today (July 21), letters, cards and photos mailed to inmates in Iowa prisons will be digitized by a company in Las Vegas and later destroyed. Iowa Department of Corrections spokesman Nick Crawford says the mail will be scanned, printed in color and just the copies will be sent to each prison for delivery to inmates. The reason why – to curb smuggling of contraband, specifically the synthetic drug K-2, which can be sprayed on paper. Crawford says the decision to digitize prison mail was spurred by an incident last year when 60 inmates at the state prison in Clarinda were involved in either distributing or consuming K-2.
