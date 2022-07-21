The cost of health care in Oregon increased almost 50% in 6 years, state report shows

PORTLAND, Oregon — Healthcare leaders warn that capacity issues in Oregon hospitals continue to worsen, as hospitals grapple with understaffing and other challenges even long after the prior patient surges brought on by COVID-19. “The [healthcare] system is really suffering from dramatic aftershocks from the pandemic,” said Becky Hultberg, president of the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems. “It’s just backed up right now, it is slowly grinding to a halt.”
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Agriculture says it is expanding a poultry quarantine after another case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) confirmed in Deschutes County. Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) confirmed the state’s ninth detection...
Investigated the stroke death rate in Oregon using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Oregon resident Erica Rosser said she's at a breaking point after her landlord raised rent by $200, and other renters around the U.S. are feeling the sting too amid rising inflation. She said an additional $125 for rent and $75 for parking is not doable,...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new community risk level map for Oregon shows residents in 19 counties should consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new community risk levels on Thursday evening, putting 19 counties in the high-risk level, 16 other Oregon counties at medium risk and one county in the state at low risk. The latest risk level assessment comes days after Oregon Health Authority officials warned state residents of a spike in COVID-19 cases as BA.5 becomes the predominant virus strain in Oregon.
Another backyard poultry farm in Deschutes County has lost its flock to bird flu. State agricultural officials said the outbreak was confirmed Tuesday, marking the fourth outbreak in Deschutes County. As of Thursday, state and federal agriculture officials have “humanely euthanized” 980 birds, including 40 chickens and ducks in the latest outbreak, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
Hospital executives and state officials say a combination of financial struggles, increasing hospitalizations due in part to COVID-19 and severe staffing shortages have led to fewer available beds in some areas. Central and Southern Oregon have been especially hard-hit, state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger told reporters at a press conference...
A federal lawsuit involving current or former Oregon inmates infected with Covid, including one who died, is moving forward with notification of nearly half of the state’s prison population of their inclusion in the class-action suit. The U.S. District Court in Eugene certified the class-action status of the suit...
SALEM, Ore. – Utility companies across have filed their wildlife mitigations plans with the Oregon Public Utility Commission. The plans are mandatory after the passage of Senate Bill 762 in 2021. They call for companies to identify high-risk areas for wildfires and then name actions on how to minimize...
Oregonians will vote on a new initiative in November that would tighten gun laws in the state. Under Initiative 17, buyers would need to complete a background check and take a safety training course to get a permit to purchase a gun. IP-17 also bans large capacity magazines of more...
Oregon health officials on Wednesday urged Oregonians in the 21 counties with high COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to mask up, warning that the state’s hospital system is again under extreme strain. COVID-19 hospitalizations are significantly lower than at the peaks of past surges. But a combination of staff shortages...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon has the most inflation-proof marijuana in the county, according to a new report. Despite skyrocketing prices for seemingly everything, Oregon has the cheapest weed in the country, out of the 37 states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana, according to a recent report by the Portland Business Journal.
EUGENE, Ore. -- An old warehouse in Eugene will be used to build affordable homes for the entire state. “The purpose of this building is to go ahead and develop a manufacturing facility for single- and double-wide mobile homes,” said Terry McDonald, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul.
Thank you for running the Howard Center for Investigative Journalism’s work on state lotteries and poverty in The Sunday Oregonian (“Lottery retailers disproportionately clustered in lower-income areas,” July 17). While Oregon has one of the most comprehensive problem-gambling programs in the country, our state government has its own gambling problem – an addiction to lottery bond revenues.
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Electric utilities across Oregon have filed their first state-required Wildfire Mitigation Plans, designed to prevent and mitigate wildfire risk, with the Oregon Public Utility Commission, the agency said Friday. The WMPs are the first to be filed since Senate Bill 762 passed during the 2021...
A map showing the wildfire risk of every property in Oregon is now available for the public. The Governor’s Wildfire Programs Director Doug Grafe said this effort is a transition for how the state thinks about wildfire, from reactive to proactive. “We’re not only simply going to react to...
An Idaho highway was literally overrun with so many Mormon crickets that the state’s transportation department had to get a tractor to clear the road, according to shocking video shared on Twitter. The Idaho Transportation Department showed a tractor leisurely making its way down the highway as it swept...
UMATILLA COUNTY – The Oregon Legislature has so far refused to tinker with Ballot Measure 110, which legalized personal-use possession of set amounts of narcotics. Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said it seems to him it’s not that the lawmakers can’t made adjustments to a measure passed by the voters, it’s that they don’t want to do so.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help finding two babies who went missing on July 7 and who could be at risk. The state says 13-month-old Nova Millsap and 7-week-old Artimay Millsap went missing with their parents, Charles Millsap and Kayla Spills, in Bend.
