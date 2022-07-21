The cost of health care in Oregon increased almost 50% in 6 years, state report shows

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new community risk level map for Oregon shows residents in 19 counties should consider wearing masks indoors as COVID-19 cases surge in the state. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its new community risk levels on Thursday evening, putting 19 counties in the high-risk level, 16 other Oregon counties at medium risk and one county in the state at low risk. The latest risk level assessment comes days after Oregon Health Authority officials warned state residents of a spike in COVID-19 cases as BA.5 becomes the predominant virus strain in Oregon.

2 DAYS AGO