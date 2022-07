DES MOINES — The median price for a home sold in Iowa last month hit a record high, while the number of home sales is dropping according to the Iowa Association of Realtors. The median price for an Iowa home sold in June was a record $230,000. That’s about 12% more expensive than the median price for Iowa homes sold in June of 2021. Homes placed on the market sold in an average of 27 days last month. That’s 18% faster than in June of last year.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO