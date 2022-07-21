ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon’s Congressmen Live In A Climate Of Laziness

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarl Blumenauer and Jeff Merkley never had a job in the real world. Maybe that’s why this pair of congress critters is so damn lazy. The two democrats have held elective office for a combined total of 70 years. Allegedly, their job is representing the people of Oregon....

david toler
2d ago

Oregon is a State overflowing with dopers and brain-damaged liberals. These two types could destroy any State. Any wonder the Tyranny-crat Party wants this for the entire United States?

Janice Penuel
2d ago

Vote them out this year. They have been in Congress to long. We need term limits on how long they serve! I woobe voting for them!

Oopsy
2d ago

Neither has had an original thought or job. Both walk a party line and that is not good for any Oregonian.

Community Policy